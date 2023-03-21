Jackson Browne Brings 2023 Summer Tour To Benedum Center, June 4

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. In Pittsburgh, Jackson Browne's summer tour will perform on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Benedum Center is a project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

General tickets to the public go on sale Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.ET. For tickets and information visit, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org, call 412-456-6666, or in person at the Benedum Center box office, 237 7th Street. To sign up for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's email subscription to receive event information, ticket pre-sales and on-sales, visit TrustArts.org/about.

Jackson Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2007.

Except for a brief period in NYC in the late 1960s, Jackson has always lived in Southern California. His debut album came out on David Geffen's Asylum Records in 1972. Since then, he has released fourteen studio albums, four collections of live performances, two "best of" compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings. Jackson's newest studio album, "Downhill From Everywhere" was released in July 2021 and GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He's a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.

In 2002, he was the fourth recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, given to artists whose works exemplify the environmental and social values that were essential to the great California-born author. He has received Duke University's LEAF award for Lifetime Environmental Achievement in the Fine Arts, and both the Chapin-World Hunger Year and NARM Harry Chapin Humanitarian Awards. In 2004, Jackson was given an honorary Doctorate of Music by Occidental College in Los Angeles for "a remarkable musical career that has successfully combined an intensely personal artistry with a broader vision of social justice."

Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.

Jackson Browne 2023 SUMMER TOUR:

JUNE

June 3 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 - Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 - Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 - Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 - Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 19 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

JULY

July 14 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater

July 29 - Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

AUGUST

August 1 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts

August 2 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall