Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to the Byham Theater in 2024

The concert is on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7 p.m.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform its greatest hits show on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7 p.m., at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  This event is presented by DDA Productions. 

For tickets and information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust ticket sources: TrustArts.org, call 412-456-6666, or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, email groupsales@trustarts.org, or submit a group ticket reservation online at TrustArts.org/groupsales.  For information on accessibility services, please call 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility

The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will make a one-night-only stop in Pittsburgh as they tour the U.S. and Canada, bringing timeless classics that everyone remembers back to the stage, like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction.  Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.  Mr. Miller's music continues to be alive and well today since he first founded this famous orchestra 80 years ago!  

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike, as well as the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. This memorable evening of music is filled with two hours of greatest hits showcasing the talents of 18 musicians and singers and the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound.  Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to Pittsburgh's music scene.  The Glenn Miller Orchestra (ddaprod.com)




Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to the Byham Theater in 2024
