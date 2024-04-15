FUNNY GIRL, LIFE OF PI & More Set for 24-25 Broadway In Pittsburgh Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has unveiled the 2024-2025 Broadway in Pittsburgh season which brings the best of Broadway directly to Pittsburgh at the iconic Benedum Center. The season will bring an array of unforgettable live theater performances for audiences of all ages. The touring Broadway shows coming to Pittsburgh this season on subscription include the return of blockbuster HAMILTON, area premieres & JULIET, MJ, FUNNY GIRL, LIFE OF PI, and KIMBERLY AKIMBO, along with iconic favorites PETER PAN and SOME LIKE IT HOT. Season specials include more audience favorites, STOMP and COME FROM AWAY.

Subscription packages to the eight-show series range from $320 to $1,040 per subscription and are available now. Group discounts apply to orders of 10 tickets or more. Single tickets will go on sale throughout the year; however, the best way to secure seats to these incredible shows is through a season subscription. As a reminder, guests who join the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's email list receive special presale access.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is committed to the highest standards of guest services with each season ticket holder to make their Broadway subscription at the Benedum Center a wonderful experience. Subscriber perks include:

- GUARANTEED SEATS. Season ticket holders are seated before the general public and retain seats from year to year. Season ticket holders receive priority seating for season specials and, when available, additional tickets to season shows.

- DEDICATED CUSTOMER SERVICE. A top-notch customer service team is dedicated to facilitating season ticket holder benefits such as payment plans, lost ticket replacement and ticket exchanges.

- THE BEST PRICES. Many shows offer you a special price on tickets and by choosing to be an early buyer you are locking yourself into the best prices we can offer for these shows.

- ADDITIONAL PERKS. Season ticket holders may also purchase reserved parking and receive Cultural District Dining Discounts in your season ticket package.

- SWAP-A-SHOW. Subscribers may swap from one season show to another or into season specials. This is a once-per-season opportunity.

SEASON TICKETS: TrustArts.org/Broadway | 412-456-1390

GROUP ORDERS: TrustArts.org/GroupSales | 412-471-6930

SINGLE TICKETS: TrustArts.org and search show name | 412-456-4800

The ONLY Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources are TrustArts.org, in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call guest services at 412-456-4800. The Benedum Center, Theater Square Complex and Cultural District are projects of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. For more information about the Cultural District, visit TrustArts.org/visit.

Guest Services Resources

For information about Pittsburgh Cultural Trust venue entry requirements, visit TrustArts.org/welcome.

For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/TheaterAccessibility.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust offers sign language interpretation for select PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh performances throughout the season and can also be arranged upon request. Requests for sign language interpreters must be received at least two weeks prior to the event and are subject to the availability of an interpreter. Show dates/times/ information is available at TrustArts.org/accessibility or call 412-456-6666.

Creative Conversations

Peak behind the curtain of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Arts Education invites theater guests to stop in for a pre-show chat before the Wednesday night shows. For more information on dates/times/location, visit TrustArts.org/Education.

Support the art you love! To learn more about how to become a member of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, visit TrustArts.org/support.

2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season Presentations

HAMILTON

September 11-29, 2024 | Benedum Center

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

& JULIET

October 29-November 3, 2024 | Benedum Center

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love-her way. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"-all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

MJ

November 19-December 1, 2024 | Benedum Center

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Pittsburgh in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End...and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as it makes its premiere at the Benedum Center in November 2024.

FUNNY GIRL

January 7-12, 2025 | Benedum Center

"Welcome to musical comedy heaven!" Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People." This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

LIFE OF PI

January 28-February 2, 2025 | Benedum Center

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play.

Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and "gives new life to Broadway" (The Today Show). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions- a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

March 4-9, 2025 | Benedum Center

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this "howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show" (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

PETER PAN

April 1-6, 2025 | Benedum Center

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland." PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

SOME LIKE IT HOT

April 15-20, 2025 | Benedum Center

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is "A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!" - The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the "glorious, big, high-kicking" (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season Specials

STOMP

October 18-19, 2024 | Benedum Center

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, "STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places." STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

COME FROM AWAY

May 2-4, 2025 | Benedum Center

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.