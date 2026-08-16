FOOTLOOSE to Dance Into Pittsburg Theatre Company's California Theatre
Dianna Schepers directs, with choreography by Tiana Hester and music direction by Kevin Dong.
Pittsburg Theatre Company is presenting FOOTLOOSE, based on the 1980s film, featuring a soundtrack including 'Footloose,' 'Let's Hear It for the Boy,' and 'Holding Out for a Hero.' The production is directed by Dianna Schepers, with choreography by Tiana Hester and music direction by Kevin Dong.
Ren (Adam Green) and his mother Ethel (Gwendolyn Sampson Brown) move from Chicago to a small farming town in Texas. Though prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school, Ren is not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, Rev. Shaw Moore (Tony Gardner). When the reverend's rebellious daughter Ariel (Atessa McAleenan-Morrell) sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend Chuck (Justin Daily) tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid.
Rounding out the cast is Shiv Harris (Vi Moore), Josie Rapolas (Rusty), Jamaur Santos (Willard), Caitlyn Curl (Urleen), Briana Orozco (Wendy Jo) with an ensemble.
Event Details
FOOTLOOSE runs at the California Theatre (351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg), September 18-27, 2026.
Tickets for all performances are on sale through the California Theatre box office, the website or by calling (925) 427-1611.
Photo Credit: Sara Nicole Mindful Photography
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