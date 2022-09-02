Disney's FROZEN is Coming to the Benedum Center in October

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a two-week premiere engagement at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, beginning Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with performances playing through Sunday, October 16, 2022. Opening night is set for Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Lauren Nicole Chapman as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as "Olaf," Dominic Dorset as "Kristoff," Will Savarese as "Hans," Evan Duff as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as "Sven," as well as Aria Kane and Saheli Khan alternating as "Young Anna," and Mackenzie Mercer and Sydney Elise Russell alternating as "Young Elsa".

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Belinda Allyn, Caelan Creaser, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Natalie Goodin, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Caleb Summers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

In Pittsburgh, Frozen will play Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. (audio description available) and 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m. (sign language interpretation and captioning available) and 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, October 11 - Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 15 at 2:00 p.m. (audio description available) and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m. (sign language interpretation and captioning available) and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.TrustArts.org, in person by visiting the box office currently located at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or calling guest services at 412-456-4800. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, email groupsales@trustarts.org, or submit a group ticket reservation online at TrustArts.org/groupsales. For information about venue entry requirements, visit TrustArts.org/welcome. For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.

Ticket buyers are reminded to only buy from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources, TrustArts.org and as noted above for all performances at the Benedum Center, as well as for other Cultural Trust presentations and venues. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's venue guest services is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Frozen

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-2023.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.