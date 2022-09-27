Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Buscrates Releases Synth-Heavy 7” Single “Internal Dialogue' On Bastard Jazz Recordings

"Internal Dialogue" is out on Bastard Jazz Recordings September 22nd, with a 7" to follow in late 2022.

Pittsburgh News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Buscrates Releases Synth-Heavy 7” Single “Internal Dialogue' On Bastard Jazz Recordings

Pittsburgh, PA-native Buscrates returns to Bastard Jazz with a synth-heavy 7" single, "Internal Dialogue."

The two-tracker sees the artist take an easy-going approach to his signature funk-filled sound, with a slowed-down tempo and melodic key riffs. "Internal Dialogue" is a mellow boogie joint that combines plenty of Moog, rich ARP strings, and syncopated clavinet chord stabs; "Early Morning" is reminiscent of a late-90s neo-soul beat, with rich Rhodes chords, while a squelching bass line evokes 70s electro-funk. Both tracks are undeniably Buscrates and are sure to have your head bobbing.

Buscrates - aka Orlando Marshall - is a DJ, producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Pittsburgh. He draws influences largely from 90s hip hop and early-mid 80s electronic funk, which is evident in the boomy, swinging drums and bubbly Minimoog bass lines heard throughout some of his productions. He works locally and sometimes internationally either behind a pair of turntables spinning 45s or working his trusty Roland SP-404SX sampler and various other little portable gadgets at one of his beat sets. Some of his production credits include Phonte & Eric Roberson, Wiz Khalifa, and the late great Mac Miller.

"Internal Dialogue" is out on Bastard Jazz Recordings September 22nd, with a 7" to follow in late 2022.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Chatham Baroque Presents Twelfth Night Ensemble in OctoberChatham Baroque Presents Twelfth Night Ensemble in October
September 27, 2022

On October 29, 2022, Chatham Baroque will present the early music ensemble Twelfth Night for “Flash and Elegance,” an exploration of scintillating Italian sonatas by Caldara, Vivaldi, and Lanzetti, with special emphasis on the violoncello da spalla.  
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's RUSALKAPhotos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's RUSALKA
September 20, 2022

Pittsburgh Opera's 'Rusalka' will be performed at the Benedum Center on September 20, 23, and 25. Tickets $15+. Get a first look at photos here!
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces The 2022– 2023 Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents SeriesPittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces The 2022– 2023 Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents Series
September 16, 2022

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is excited to announce tickets are now on sale for the 2022-2023 Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents Series. Offering an array of live music from world-renowned performers, innovative theater, unforgettable dance showcases, uproarious comedy and parody shows, and holiday favorites. These performances include recurring favorites such as Hip Hop Nutcracker, A Very Electric Christmas, and more along with newcomers Soweto Gospel Choir, Lucy Loves Desi, and others!
a.k. payne Receives Kemp Powers Commission Fund For Black Playwrightsa.k. payne Receives Kemp Powers Commission Fund For Black Playwrights
September 16, 2022

City Theatre has announced its second artist selected for support for the Kemp Powers Commission Fund for Black Playwrights. The fund is made possible through the generous support of award-winning playwright Kemp Powers and offers an annual commission and development support to an early-career Black playwright. 