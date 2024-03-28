Bodiography to Present VISIONS At The Kelly-Strayhorn Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bodiography will present Visions at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater from April 12th to 14th, 2024. This dynamic production curated by Skrabalak promises a journey from the past to the future, showcasing a captivating retrospective of neoclassical and contemporary ballet.

Visions offers a compelling blend of classical elegance and contemporary modernism, featuring performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, with a matinee on Sunday at 1 pm. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing experience as Bodiography presents a diverse program that spans across different eras and styles of dance.

The evening encompasses a homage to the past with Lauren Skrabalak's neoclassical ballet, Synthesis, which first premiered in 2004. A timeless piece, characterized by its intricate choreography and dynamic soundscape by John Adams, sets the stage for the journey through Bodiography's evolution over the years.

Adding to the richness of the program is a new neoclassical work from guest artist Ellen Rosa Taylor, offering a fresh perspective on the genre while emphasizing her classical roots. Taylor's contribution brings a beautiful and traditional flair to the performance, blending seamlessly with the ageless elegance of Skrabalak's choreography.

From the contemporary realm, audiences will delight in Maria Caruso's innovative choreography, flawlessly fusing classical technique with modern sensibilities. Caruso's 2019 favorite, Midnight Air, which toured through Europe before the pandemic, will be an exciting treat for patrons. Additionally, audiences will witness her newest and boldest work, Weathered Together / Forever Stronger, created for her revered pair of Principals, Derrick Izumi and Renee Simeone.

To round out the show, Principal Artist Isaac Ray will also captivate audiences with his dynamic and thought provoking new work, supported by PNC Charitable Trusts. Through the queer lens, Ray's choreography identifies his life's experiences, offering a unique and poignant perspective.

Tickets for Visions are now available and can be purchased online at www.kelly-strayhorn.org.

Tickets are $30 General Admission / $15 Students and Seniors. Don't miss this unique

opportunity to experience the artistry and creativity of Bodiography as they present this

remarkable show at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater.