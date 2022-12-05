Be a Part of Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Tree Tradition

Beginning 75 minutes before showtime Guests can enter the Byham Theater prior to seeing Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL and be part of one of the City's favorite holiday traditions! Enter an atmosphere of amazement and holiday spirit surrounded by 76 musical theatre themed holiday trees of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the tiny 2-foot shrubs to a towering 18-foot Giving Tree. Don't forget to bring an unwrapped gift to add to the Best of the Batch Foundation Toy Drive.



Pittsburgh CLO's Holiday Tree Display began in 2021. Under the creative vision of internationally known scenic designer Jason Kantrowitz, the Byham Theater lobby was turned into a festive holiday tree garden to welcome back audiences to the first production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL since the pandemic. The display was so beloved that it has now become a part of PCLO's annual holiday tradition.



"So many of our Guests have memories of coming Downtown to see the Kaufmann's windows and how this became a family tradition," states Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "Our hope is this creates a similar tradition for families today."



Guests entering the Byham Theater to see A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be greeted by 76 musical theatre themed holiday trees of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the tiny 2-foot shrubs to a towering 18-foot Giving Tree. Tens of thousands of shining lights and ornaments plus 275 yards of pretend snow transform the lobby into a winter wonderland. In case you weren't in the holiday spirit yet, there will also be opportunities to take your picture with holiday characters, and Pittsburgh CLO Academy Student Choirs will be performing at select showtimes.



The Pittsburgh CLO Holiday Tree Display is not just a celebration of the season: each tree lining the entrance lobby is decorated in the style of a show from each of the PCLO's 76 seasons, a legacy that spans decades. Starting all the way back with 1946's NAUGHTY MARIETTA, the trees pay homage to the generations of theatergoers past and present, culminating with the future: this year's grand tree celebrating NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, which will run as part of the 2023 Summer Series from August 22.



PCLO has announced that together with Charlie Batch's Best of the Batch Foundation, they will conduct a toy drive during all performances of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. Audience members are encouraged to help support this amazing organization by bringing an unwrapped toy and add it to the collection boxes surrounding the Giving Tree in the inner lobby of the Byham Theater.



Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Public Performance Schedule

Each show is 2 hours, including 15 minute intermission

Doors will open 75 minutes prior to showtime - Carolers and Photo Ops in the lobby starting as doors open thru start of show.



*Sensory- Friendly Performance: Join them for a specially adapted performance of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL on Saturday, December 17 at 10am. Pittsburgh CLO is committed to providing an environment that is welcoming to all audiences; sensory-friendly performances provide an opportunity for patrons of all ages to engage in and enjoy live musical theater together with family and friends. Sensory-friendly performances include slight production accommodations (lower sound levels, elimination of some special effects, etc.) that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members with sensory sensitivities, autism, anxiety, movement challenges, disability and more. For more information - please see our Sensory Friendly Flyer.



**ASL: Sign language interpretation will be available at this performance. If you require ASL at any other performance time - this can be arranged upon request. Requests for sign language interpreters must be received at least two weeks prior to the event and is subject to the availability of an interpreter.

Choirs listed will perform prior to start of show on specific dates starting at listed showtime.





Groups of 8 or more guests can learn about discounted tickets by calling 412-325-1582 or emailing Groups@PittsburghCLO.org.

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at the Byham Theater (6th & Fort Duquesne Boulevard) December 9-23. Tickets range from $25 - $75. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pittsburghclo.org/buy-tickets or by phone at 412-456-6666 or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office. For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213103®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pittsburghclo.org%2Fshows%2Fa-musical-christmas-carol?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1