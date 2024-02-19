Aspinwall-Based Riverfront Theater Company Kicks Off 2024 Season With Regional Premiere Of IF/THEN

In just a few weeks, Riverfront Theater Company will make local theater history when they open the regional premiere of "IF/THEN".

The musical is best known for its all-star Broadway cast (led by Idina Menzel) and stunning, Tony Award nominated score. This summer, Riverfront will produce "Legally Blonde The Musical with a company of entirely youth performers as part of their Young Artists program. Closing out the season in the fall is "Constellations" by Nick Payne. This play - as with all other shows in the season - engages audiences by "raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny."

This season marks the first of Artistic Director Surya Ravindran."Like many others, I've been haunted by the lives I haven't lived and the tapestry of choices and people that led me to the one I have. I think the echoes of these 'what ifs' beat a steady tattoo inside all of us - shaping who we are even as they echo the things that will never be," says Ravindran, "Our 2024 season features shows that invite us to examine our lives from new perspectives, to celebrate our journeys so far, and to salute the ones we never took."

Rehearsals are already well underway for "IF/THEN". The show features the work of Director Olivia Hartle, Choreographer Caitlin Dobronz, Music Director Michael Meketa Sanchez, Stage Manager Alex Hagerty, and a skilled group of local actors, musicians, and technicians. The script and score are challenging, but this experienced team is more than prepared to take it on.

The story revolves around Elizabeth, a recently divorced city planner who has moved to New York City to start fresh. She meets two friends in a park: Kate, her new neighbor and vivacious kindergarten teacher, and Lucas, her college best friend and passionate activist. They both encourage her to make the choice to start her new life, but have very different ideas of what that life should be. The show follows Elizabeth along each path - one as "Liz" and one as "Beth" - showcasing the highs and lows of each choice and how one tiny decision can change your life.

"'IF/THEN' is a complex and demanding show, and we have an incredibly talented cast of local actors who are sure to impress," explains Hartle,"This production will be an intimate and immersive experience, elevating the show's themes of interconnectedness and the rippling impact of the decisions we make."

Tickets

"IF/THEN" runs March 14-16 and 21-23 at 8pm in Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. Tickets and season passes are now on sale. For "IF/THEN", tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for Front Row VIP, which includes unlimited concessions. Season passes are $75 for General Admission and $125 for VIP. Season passes are only on sale until March 13, so act now. For more information, please visit www.riverfronttheatreco.org

Riverfront Theater Company is an Aspinwall based community theater group with over 55 years of history in the Pittsburgh area. The company produces musicals and plays throughout the year in addition to offering a Young Artists production and special events.