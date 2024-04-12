9 TO 5 Comes to Slippery Rock University Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"9 to 5 "is based on the Twentieth Century Fox 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

"9 to 5" is directed by Lisa Ann Goldsmith. A professional actor and director for over 30 years, Goldsmith has been an Instructor of Theatre at Slippery Rock University since 2017. Lisa Ann is the 2023-24 recipient of Slippery Rock's President's Award for Excellence in Teaching. She has taught Dialects, Shakespeare, Acting, New Play Development, and Art of the Theatre, and directed Henrik Ibsen's "Ghosts" in 2017. In addition to directing "9 to 5" this semester, she is teaching a course on Directing to theatre majors and minors. Lisa Ann is, "thrilled to be helming this fantastic musical with the greatest cast and crew possible"! She is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union, and is the Theatrical/Commercial, TV and Co-Ed Business Representative for the SAG-AFTRA Ohio-Pittsburgh Local.

Joseph Digney, a freshman musical theatre major at SRU, is the choreographer for "9 to 5." Hailing from Marysville, Ohio, Digney has previously choreographed for regional show choirs and scholastic theatrical productions. "Doubling as a student and choreographer has been a rewarding process," Digney notes, "and I feel very supported by the cast and creative team."

The cast of "9 to 5" includes Lily Joseph as Violet Newstead, Rin Smith as Judy Bernly, Rachel Loreen as Doralee Rhodes, Care Caldwell as Roz Keith, Tristan Smith as Franklin Hart, Tyrese Riggins as Joe Reif, Aidan Duez as Dwayne Rhodes, Conor McAleer as Dick Bernly, Liam Webster as Josh Newstead, Peyton Houston as Kathy, Abby Malczon as Margaret, Jeyneliz Ortiz-Valentin as Maria, Silas Donovan as Missy Hart, Jack Lloyd as Tinsworthy, Maddie Kesler as Anita, Maddie Buffone as Daphne, Ricky Osman as Bob, Alec Lamascola as Detective, Rachel Lewiski as Doctor, Demiah Brown as Candy Striper and Giovanni Clark as Wayne. Courtney O'Reilly, Gwen Lillycrop, Alicia Kim, Maya Hope, Mikayla Keyes, McKenna Cover, Veronique Chayer, and Ari Mitchell as ensemble. Zoie Wade as an external swing.

The creative team of "9 to 5" includes Lisa Ann Goldsmith, director; Lincoln Sandham, music director; Joseph Digney, choreographer; Sam Kuchta, scenic and lighting designer; Jennie Parrish, stage manager; Michael Boone, technical director; Rebecca Morrice, costume designer; Alex Barnhart, sound designer and assistant technical director; Jeyneliz Ortiz-Valentín, propmaster; Aidan Nahas, assistant director; Katelynn Handa, assistant choreographer; Jake Sherman, assistant lighting designer; Joey Estok, assistant lighting designer; Mary Hodson, costume coordinator; Abby Weiser, Assistant Stage Manager; Jessica Holliday, Assistant Stage Manager; Zoie Wade, dance captain; Courtney O'Reilly, assistant dance captain; Maison Kairush, assistant costume designer; Spencer Clifford, assistant sound designer; Kari-Anne Innes, box office coordinator; Maya Hope***, public relations.

The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. Orchestrator, Bruce Cochlin; arrangements and additional orchestrations by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire

Performances of "9 to 5" will be April 19 and 20 at 7:30pm; April 21 at 2pm in the Performing Arts Center, Miller Theater. Tickets are $12 for SRU students with ID and $15 general admission. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.sru.edu/tickets or in-person at the Miller ticket counter up to 1 hour before each performance.