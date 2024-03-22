2024 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival Reveals Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, will return to the Cultural District, May 31-June 9, 2024. Featured music concerts – free and open to everyone each evening on the Dollar Bank Main Stage – bring a diverse lineup of national and internationally-touring artists spanning genres and bridging decades at the 65th annual Festival.

“Hip hop, jazz, Americana, rock, pop, classical, and more, from GRAMMY Award-winning artists as well as emerging, must-see musicians—it's all part of this year's Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival featured music lineup,” said Sarah Aziz, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Interim Vice President of Programming and Manager of DEAI Initiatives. “Special thanks to Dollar Bank and all our community partners whose generosity helps make this Festival a one-of-a-kind celebration in Pittsburgh every summer.”

The 65th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival – now in its 16th year as a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust – will draw hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the region and beyond. The Dollar Bank Main Stage will be in a new location this summer, at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and 9th Street.

The full Festival layout and map will be released in April, along with a complete lineup of music, dance, theater, Artist Market, public art, gallery exhibitions, film, and creative activities for all ages.

Featured Music Lineup for the 2024 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

The following featured performances are scheduled for 7:30-9 pm on the Dollar Bank Main Stage, located at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and 9th Street in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. The lineup was revealed on-air by media partner 91.3 WYEP on March 21. Sign up for email updates at TrustArts.org/TRAF to receive the full lineup announcement in April.

Friday, May 31 | Pokey LaFarge

Pokey LaFarge found inspiration to create a unique style of music that would reflect his artistic purpose after working on a farm in Mid-Coast Maine. His latest album, Rhumba Country, displays his renewed passion for creating music that spreads joy and positivity to his listeners.

Saturday, June 1 | Los Lonely Boys

Los Lonely Boys speak the typically unspoken language of brotherhood out loud in their music. The Texican rock and roll band made up of three brothers has been making music for 17 years. They rose to fame after releasing their first album in 2003 with smash hit "Heaven," which sold over two million copies and won a GRAMMY.

Sunday, June 2 | Martha Redbone Roots Project | with generous support from Mid Atlantic Arts

Martha Redbone is a unique vocalist, songwriter, and composer known for her blend of folk, blues, and gospel. She combines her African American and Native American heritage to create music that speaks to issues of social justice and celebrates the human spirit.

Monday, June 3 | Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is credited with a rich history of engaging the world's finest conductors and musicians and demonstrates a genuine commitment to the Pittsburgh region and its citizens. The PSO is known for its artistic excellence for more than a century.

Tuesday, June 4 | Nicole Zuraitis

Nicole Zuraitis is a GRAMMY Award-winning jazz singer-songwriter, pianist, and arranger. She has released six albums as a leader and is the premier vocalist for the Birdland Big Band, frequently headlining iconic New York City jazz clubs.

Wednesday, June 5 | Ozomatli

Ozomatli's collaborative, energetic blend of multi-cultural music and activism has earned them three GRAMMY Awards, four Hollywood Bowl shows, a TED Talk and much more. Since forming in 1995, the Los Angeles-bred lineup has inspired and energized listeners as far away Burma and Mongolia; their messages and music, sung in Spanish and English, need no translation.

Thursday, June 6 | Say She She

Say She She is a soulful female-led trio who stand rock solid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary-breaking sophomore album Silver. They consistently top the radio charts of tastemaker stations and have already played iconic festivals like Glastonbury and Central Park Summerstage.

Friday, June 7 | Doom Flamingo

Doom Flamingo is a synth-wave band from Charleston, South Carolina mixing Top Gun guitar riffs and Miami Beach poolside lounge-vibes, contrasted with dark synth sounds reminiscent of old John Carpenter films.

Saturday, June 8 | Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five

The iconic Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five are Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and GRAMMY Award-winning artists and legendary pioneers of rap and hip-hop music. Sugarhill Gang lineup includes Wonder Mike, Master Gee, and Hen Dogg. The Furious Five includes Scorpio, Mele Mel, and Rahiem.

Sunday, June 9 | Ben Folds

Ben Folds is widely regarded as a major music influencer. The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.