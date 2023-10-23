2023-2024 Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Hosts Winter & Spring Events

The entertainment continues! The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the expansion of the Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents series, with brand new shows throughout winter and spring. Tickets are now on sale for the season with a variety of entertainment to choose from. Ranging from The Science of Santa with Doktor Kaboom – A scientific exploration of holiday magic for the whole family, to Moby Dick – A powerful yet philosophical depiction of an age-old classic. The winter season kicks off with an upside-down performance of One Man Stranger Things: A Parody at the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater – this will be a season that you won't want to miss! More exciting happenings are coming to Pittsburgh's Cultural District throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Tickets are available at the following Pittsburgh Cultural Trust sources: online TrustArts.org, by calling Guest Services at 412-456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh PA, 15222. For groups of 10+ call 412-471-6930, online at TrustArts.org/GroupSales. For discounted student tickets visit University Student Tickets (trustarts.org) for up to 50% off select Pittsburgh Cultural Trust performances!

For information on accessibility services, please call 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.

2023 – 2024 Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents

One Man Stranger Things: A Parody

November 2-5, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. | Greer Cabaret Theater

Prepare to have your upside-down turned right side up! Charles Ross—best known for One Man Star Wars and One Man Lord of the Rings—parodies the Netflix smash series, Stranger Things. Ross single-handedly recreates the 4 seasons of the Netflix sensation: all the characters, dialogue, special effects, music, and egos in one superb and hilarious show.

Giraffes Can't Dance

November 10, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.| Byham Theater

All the animals in the jungle know their own special dance, but Gerald the Giraffe can't seem to move without a clumsy step. But with the help of a wise cricket, he finds his own song, and dances to the beat of his own drum! In this stage adaptation of the beloved children's book, with puppets, African rhythm, and lots of dancing, Gerald learns that his differences are what make him special.

Sons of Mystro

November 14th, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. | Greer Cabaret Theater

Born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, Malcolm, 23, and his 20-year-old brother Umoja learned to play violin through South Florida's public school system, attending the Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Together, these brothers are Sons of Mystro. They use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and their own creations accompanied by a DJ & a drummer. They are winners of the Emerging Artist under 21yrs Old award at International Reggae and World Music Awards. Their debut recording, “Reggae Strings” is available now wherever music is streamed or sold. Mentored by Black Violin, these artists' stars are on the rise.

Sons of Mystro is part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's community partnership with Violins of Hope of Greater Pittsburgh- a landmark community project centered on the valuable lessons of diversity, equity, and inclusion. violinsofhopepittsburgh.com

The Science of Santa with Doktor Kaboom!

November 24-25, 2023 |2:00 p.m. | Byham Theater

Science and Magic are the same thing. Therefore, Santa Claus must be the greatest

scientist alive. This does not sit well with the towering ego of science comedian, Doktor Kaboom. Join us as Kaboom struggles valiantly to solve the magical mysteries of the man in red. In this new holiday show, Doktor K attempts to learn the secrets behind making reindeer fly, getting down those tight chimneys, and knowing who's been bad or good. Will he succeed? We doubt it, but we're sure going to have fun watching him try!

Moby Dick

February 2-3, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. | Byham Theater

Brought to life by French company Plexus Polaire the story of an ancient white whale, a captain steering his ship into destruction, and the inner storms of the human heart is exquisitely illustrated. MOBY DICK is the tale of a whaling expedition, but also the story of an obsession or an investigation into the unexplained mysteries of life. To quote Melville: “It is the image of the ungraspable phantom of life; and this is the key to it all.” With seven actors, 50 puppets, video projections, a drowned orchestra, and a whale-sized whale, Yngvild Aspeli stages this visual adaptation of this wonderful beast of a book.

Sacred Earth

March 21, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. | Byham Theater

Sacred Earth explores the interconnectedness between human emotions and the environments that shape them. Performed with live music, the dancers create a sacred space to honor the divinity in the natural world and the sustenance we derive from it. Inspired by the philosophies behind the ephemeral arts of kolam and Warli painting and the Tamil Sangam literature of India, Sacred Earth is co-Artistic Directors Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy's singular vision of the beautiful, fragile relationship between nature and man.

March 27, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. | Byham Theater

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust come together to present Herbie Hancock who is now in the seventh decade of his career, Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business and music. Herbie Hancock has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960's. As a member of the Miles Davis Quintet that pioneered a groundbreaking sound in jazz, followed by his work in the 70s `that combined electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music. "Rockit" and "Future Shock" marked Hancock's foray into electronic dance sounds; during the same period, he also continued to work in an acoustic setting with V.S.O.P.

Hancock received an Academy Award for his Round Midnight film score and 14 Grammy Awards, including Album of The Year for "River: The Joni Letters," and two 2011 Grammy Awards for the globally collaborative CD, "The Imagine Project."

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones Excerpts in Concert

April 9, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. | Byham Theater

In September 2021, The Metropolitan Opera had been shuttered for over a year, the institution opened its season with the first work in its 138 years written by an African American composer— Terence Blanchard's masterpiece Fire Shut Up in My Bones. Not only is this a masterwork, but a cultural flashpoint. The message? That opera and classical music is for EVERYONE. To continue that message, Blanchard and The E-Collective have teamed up with David Balakrishnan and his Turtle Island Quartet and visual artist Andrew F. Scott to create a concert production that features excerpts from the opera performed by the composer, this incredible ensemble, and two (2) guest singers. The music and Scott's video projections give the audience a look inside the mind of Blanchard, and the gravitational pull of the moment that he has created.

The Cultural District and downtown neighborhood offer a variety of pre- and post-show activities, restaurants, shopping destinations, and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's visual arts galleries and public art are free and open to the public year-round. In addition, public transportation (PRT rideprt.org ) and parking is convenient to all venues and amenities in the Cultural District. For more information visit: TrustArts.org/visit, ParkPGH.org. Theater Square parking garage is conveniently located in the heart of Pittsburgh's Cultural District, on 7th Street entrance between Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh 15222.