VIDEO: The Cast of Stagebrush Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Performs 'I Am the One'

Next to Normal is set to be staged this month at Stagebrush Theatre. The production stars Broadway's Stephanie Likes (Les Misérables), and her son, Casey Likes, who recently starred in the new Pre-Broadway run of the newest work by Tom Kitt, Almost Famous the Musical. Stephanie and Casey, both Arizona Natives, play mother and son, Diana and Gabe. Next to Normal marks only the second time the mother-son duo will share the stage. The rest of the cast includes Ethan Drew as Henry, Caleb Reese as Dan, Nora Palermo as Natalie, and Boardwalk Empire and Gotham's Bob Sorenson, as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

The show is directed by Maureen Dias Watson and Music Directed by Lorenzo Slavin. The production is a collaboration between Scottsdale Community Players and Casey Likes' production company. The show runs for 6 Performances only running from January 14th through the 23rd. To purchase your tickets now and to learn about Stagebrush's COVID-19 safety precautions, click here.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Watch Caleb Reese (Dan), Stephanie Likes (Diana), and Casey Likes (Gabe) perform "I Am the One" from the Stagebrush Theatre's production of Next to Normal below.