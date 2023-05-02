Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!
Theatrikos Presents DANCE NATION Beginning This Month

Performances of Dance Nation are at Theatrikos, May 19 to June 4, 2023.

May. 02, 2023  

Theatrikos brings Clare Barron's Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation to the Flagstaff stage. An army of competitive dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. Our pre-teen heroines, played by a multi-generational cast of women, know that every plié is a step toward finding themselves and unleashing their power.

"What a joy and privilege it is to bring a gorgeous play like Dance Nation to Theatrikos and our community. This poignant piece is about everything plaguing young people today and will be a moving and thought-provoking experience for audience members," said director Nichole Katz. "My hope is that we leave our audiences inspired and motivated to create a better world so that we can all feel like we belong and that we are enough, just as we are."

"This is going to be one beautiful, intense, amazing show! Being a part of it has been a life-changing experience," said actor Amelia Swann. Fellow actor Sade Hairston says, "The audience will like this show because it breaks the boundaries that society has put around young women/feminine individuals. It doesn't fail to showcase the rawness that comes with natural human experiences."

It should be noted that this play contains strong sexual themes, language and images and may be offensive to sensitive theatre goers. Please use discretion when choosing this performance. May not be suitable for audience members under 15 years of age.

Masks and proof of vaccination are no longer required at Theatrikos. But we do still recommend them. Concessions are open and we're back to doing our opening night receptions.

Performances of Dance Nation are at Theatrikos, May 19 to June 4, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There's a reception on opening night. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre's box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.




