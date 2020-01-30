TheaterWorks Sets Sail with the Classic Cole Porter Musical, ANYTHING GOES

TheaterWorks presents the Tony Award®-Winning musical, Anything Goes, opening Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Come aboard the SS American and experience music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl. Anything Goes is a hilarious shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter's most magical scores. It's Delightful, Delicious and De-Lovely! Music and lyrics by Cole Porter with book by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse.

It's love at first sight for stowaway, Billy Crocker, when he sees the lovely Hope Harcourt, but is crushed to learn that she is betrothed to another. See him team up with an evangelical nightclub singer, public enemy number 13 and an array of other kooky characters to win her love in this madcap, hilarious musical comedy. It's a wonder that all the romances are sorted out and disaster is averted aboard the magical ship where Anything Goes! The 1987 Broadway revival production won three Tony Awards®, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Choreography.

This production welcomes Grand Canyon University Professor, Micheal Kary, as he makes his TheaterWorks directorial debut. Cydney Trent returns to TheaterWorks as choreographer, with musical direction by the ariZoni Award-Winner Steve Hilderbrand.

The cast features some of the Valley's best talent, including Molly Lajoie (Reno Sweeny), David Dickinson (Billy Crocker), and Scott Hyder (Moonface). The cast also features the talents of touring actor Jason Hammond (Evelyn Oakleigh), and Alicia Ferran (Hope Harcourt) who is making her TheaterWorks debut.

Anything Goes is sponsored by Thom and Shelley Gyder and the West Valley Art Museum. The live orchestra is sponsored by Dawna and Dan Calderone.

Tickets are now on sale for Anything Goes. The production takes place in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) February 21 through March 8, 2020. Single tickets are $18-$39. To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

Photo credit: Josiah Duka





