Theater Works Partners With Tolleson Elementary District For Afterschool Theater Program

Theater Works and the Tolleson Elementary School District are collaborating on an afterschool theater program for students in second through eighth grades.

Through the partnership, more than 60 students from Sheely Farms Elementary, Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary, Desert Oasis Elementary and Arizona Desert Elementary are participating in the 18-week program under the direction of Theater Works teaching artists.

Each school will create its own production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr., culminating in a fully staged performance for families and friends in April on the Gyder Mainstage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Teaching artists are:

• Tatum Sosnowski from Glendale

• Cydney Trent from Anthem

• David Seaburg from Surprise

• Clara Bentz from Phoenix

"This truly wonderful project offers students the chance to experience theater and the arts in a partnership that brings a high level of enrichment to the community," says Theater Works Education Director Laura Berger.

Theater Works productions take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345).

These afterschool programs are funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education and administered by the Arizona Department of Education. For more information visit: http://www.azed.gov.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.