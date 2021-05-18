The Nash Announces the Creation of Neo Soul Ensemble

The Nash has announced the creation of a new ensemble designed to develop artists in the Neo-Soul genre. Led by pianist, educator and artist Carley Bates, the Neo-Soul Ensemble will meet virtually twice per week for four weeks in June 2021 preparing remote recordings of songs emblematic of the neo-soul style. Interested musicians and vocalists are invited to apply with those accepted to the program to pay a $200 tuition fee. Visit thenash.org/education/the-neo-soul-ensemble/ for information.



Neo-soul is a genre of Black American Music that artists such as Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and Maxwell shaped in the 1980s and 90s. Referring to a revival of the soul and R&B music tradition that came before it, neo-soul feeds the soul with its pocket grooves, thick harmonic textures, and poetry.



Participants will learn and study the rhythmic, melodic, and harmonic functions of their respective instrument and the stylings appropriate to the genre. Participants must have some experience reading sheet music/chord charts and/or demonstrate an intermediate-level facility of their instrument, and all ages are welcome.



Carly Bates is pianist, educator, and artistic collaborator in Phoenix who creates with all kinds of storytellers: musicians, movers, poets, and theatre artists. She currently plays in the local band, Hyperbella, as well as performs with the local theatre company, Playback Arizona. She teaches private piano lessons and instructs piano classes with ASU's Popular Music Program.



The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row and conducts an extensive range of workshops for a variety of music genres and expressions.

Visit thenash.org for more information.