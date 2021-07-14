The Nash Announces Full Lineup of Summer Performances

August will continue to be a swingin' month of concerts and special appearances to wrap up the summer months at The Nash.

Highlights include Charles Lewis Quintet +1 with Lewis Nash reunion scheduled for multiple Sunday afternoons (Aug 1, 8 & 15), Sherry Roberson Celebrates Billie Holiday (August 7) and Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band (August 9) in conjunction with an appearance at West Valley Arts (Aug 11).

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. Tickets are on sale through Event Brite.

