Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Nash Announces Full Lineup of Summer Performances

pixeltracker

The lineup feature Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band, Sherry Roberson Celebrates Billie Holiday, and Charles Lewis Quintet & Lewis Nash and more!

Jul. 14, 2021  

The Nash Announces Full Lineup of Summer Performances

August will continue to be a swingin' month of concerts and special appearances to wrap up the summer months at The Nash.

Highlights include Charles Lewis Quintet +1 with Lewis Nash reunion scheduled for multiple Sunday afternoons (Aug 1, 8 & 15), Sherry Roberson Celebrates Billie Holiday (August 7) and Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band (August 9) in conjunction with an appearance at West Valley Arts (Aug 11).

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. Tickets are on sale through Event Brite.

Sign up for The Nash mailing list to receive notification when new concerts are added. thenash.org/contact/join-our-mailing-list/.


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks

More Hot Stories For You

  • KING ARTHUR to Open This Sunday at Bard SummerScape
  • Lawrence Brownlee & Michael Spyres to Star in AN EVENING OF VOCAL FIREWORKS
  • Pacific Opera Project Announces 2021-2022 In-Person Season, Including Four Fairytale Themed Operas
  • Merola Opera Program Concludes Its 64th Season With THE MEROLA GRAND FINALE