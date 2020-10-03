The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Performances

The lineup kicks off with The Monkey and The Pirate on Saturday, October 10.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced its lineup of upcoming performances.

The Monkey And The Pirate

Saturday, October 10, 9:30am

Drive-in Puppet Show

A monkey, a pirate and a valuable banana treasure all add up to plenty of hilarious fun in this rambunctious original show.

Three Billy Goats Gruff

Saturday, October 17, 9:30am

Drive-in Puppet Show

There's lots of musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very mean, very hungry troll!

Trouble At Haunted Mountain

October 17 at 7:00pm

Drive-in Puppet Show

Join in for a special evening performance of this funny and not-too-spooky original story set in old-time Arizona featuring an old prospector, his clever donkey and a haunted gold mine.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

