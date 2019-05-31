The Encore At ABT Presents MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

Celebrate "Ol' Blue Eyes" from his early beginnings in New York during the 1940s swing era through the bright lights of Vegas with the Rat Pack in the 1960s to his final performances as "Chairman of the Board." Starring Cassandra Klaphake, Sal Pavia, Liz Fallon and Andrew Ruggieri, this ENCORE at Arizona Broadway Theatre production brings Sinatra's music alive.

Cassandra Klaphake began training for a career in the performing arts at a very early age. A former student of Patricia Craig (renowned American soprano of the Metropolitan Opera), Cassandra holds a Master of Music Degree in Voice from the New England Conservatory. An award-winning actress and musician, Cassandra has performed with opera companies and symphonies both nationally and abroad. Favorite opera roles include Mimi/La Bohème, Violeta/La Traviata, and the title roles of Lucia di Lammermoor and Tosca. Musical Theatre: Lilli/Kiss Me, Kate (ariZoni nomination), Lucy/Jekyll and Hyde, Sally/Cabaret, Grizabella/CATS, Chaperone/The Drowsy Chaperone, Norma Desmond/Sunset Boulevard, The Witch/Into the Woods, Ursula/Disney's The Little Mermaid, Mona/The Best Little Whorehouse, Mary Magdalene/Jesus Christ Superstar, Nancy/Oliver!, Francesca/Bridges of Madison County, and Mrs. Lovett/Sweeney Todd.

Sal Pavia returns to Arizona Broadway after last being seen as Frank Abagnale Jr. in Season 13's Catch Me If You Can and Season 9's Link Larkin in Hairspray. He returns to the ABT Mainstage this summer in Xanadu. Sal's from New York City and is a graduate of Wagner College where he earned a BA in Theatre Performance. Credits include Off Broadway: My Big Gay Italian Wedding/Funeral. National Tours: Legally Blonde (Emmett), Brigadoon (Charlie). Regional: Bonnie and Clyde (Clyde), A Chorus Line (Al), Rock of Ages (Stacee Jaxx).

Liz Fallon recently finished a year and a half sailing around the Caribbean as Jennyanydots (and sometimes Jellylorum) in Cats on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Favorite Arizona Broadway credits include Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical, Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity, and Angel in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Liz is a St. Louis native, who graduated in 2012 with her BFA in Musical Theatre/Dance from Millikin University.

Andrew Ruggieri recently starred as Jerry in ABT's An American in Paris. Andrew is a Philadelphia native with a BFA in Vocal Performance from University of the Arts. Credits include National Tour: A Chorus Line (Mike). Regional: Ghost (Sam), Miss Saigon (Chris), The Boy from Oz (Peter Allen) and Walnut Street Theatre's South Pacific.

