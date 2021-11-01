Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Baylor Project Comes To Chandler January 22

pixeltracker

Their new album Generations was released on the eve of Juneteenth 2021 and was quickly named one of NPR's Favorite Albums of the Year.

Nov. 1, 2021  

The Baylor Project Comes To Chandler January 22

Three-time Grammy nominated The Baylor Projext will be coming to Chandler Center for the Arts on January 22, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

The latest album from the husband and wife duo, Generations, was released on the eve of Juneteenth 2021 and was quickly named one of NPR's Favorite Albums of the Year.

Three-time GRAMMY nominees Jean and Marcus Baylor pay homage to their musical influences of gospel, blues, soul and jazz to create an eclectic sound that is spiritual, feel-good and buoyant.

Delivering ballads with storied grace, elegance and grit, this husband-wife duo has the musical skill to sweep audiences away on music that lifts, inspires and moves. Don't miss an evening filled with original compositions and new arrangements of classic pieces.

Tickets for THE BAYLOR PROJECT are $36, $46 and $56 and will go on sale November 5, 2021, at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Perform CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION in November
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Tim McGraw and Itzhak Perlman Join The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts' Grand Re-Opening Weekend