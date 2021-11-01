The Baylor Project Comes To Chandler January 22

Three-time Grammy nominated The Baylor Projext will be coming to Chandler Center for the Arts on January 22, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

The latest album from the husband and wife duo, Generations, was released on the eve of Juneteenth 2021 and was quickly named one of NPR's Favorite Albums of the Year.

Three-time GRAMMY nominees Jean and Marcus Baylor pay homage to their musical influences of gospel, blues, soul and jazz to create an eclectic sound that is spiritual, feel-good and buoyant.

Delivering ballads with storied grace, elegance and grit, this husband-wife duo has the musical skill to sweep audiences away on music that lifts, inspires and moves. Don't miss an evening filled with original compositions and new arrangements of classic pieces.

Tickets for THE BAYLOR PROJECT are $36, $46 and $56 and will go on sale November 5, 2021, at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.