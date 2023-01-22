Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TV WESTFEST to Be Held in Tucson in March

The event will be held Thursday, March 16th, thru Sunday March 19th.

Jan. 22, 2023  

TV WESTFEST to Be Held in Tucson in March It was Willie Nelson who first said "My heroes have always been cowboys." If your heroes have always been television cowboys mark Thursday, March 16th, thru Sunday March 19th, on your calendar to attend TV WESTFEST in Tucson, AZ.

The four day event will include appearances by some of your favorite t.v. western stars, including Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Robert Carradine (The Cowboys), Bo Svenson (Walking Tall), Roberta Shore (The Virginian), Michael McGreevey (Riverboat),Charlotte Stewart (Little House on the Prairie), Rudy Ramos (Yellowstone), Mitch Vogel (Bonanza), Michael Dante (Custer) and many others.

Meet the stars in person with activities like dinner and lunch with a star, photo and autograph sessions, panel discussions, food, square dancing, silent auction, excursions to Old Tucson studios and the High Chaparral Ranch, Merscal Movie Studio where you'll witness a gunfight and ride a stagecoach and a special trip to a tour of the Ponderosa II house, a National Landmark.

For information and how to purchase tickets go to:

Website: www.TVWestFest.com
Registration: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220226®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftvwestfest.regfox.com%2Ftv-westfest-registration?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVWestFest
Email: info@tvwestfest.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy




Spring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Spring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has already welcomed some jazz greats to its stage this season, and there's still more to come this spring, including a celebration of Preservation Hall's 60th anniversary on Tuesday, March 7. 
Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts Photo
Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts
Childsplay has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000.
2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 Photo
2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023
The Arizona Bach Festival announces its 14th anniversary season showcasing exquisite music from the Baroque era including the music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel.
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.

More Hot Stories For You


Spring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing ArtsSpring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
January 20, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has already welcomed some jazz greats to its stage this season, and there's still more to come this spring, including a celebration of Preservation Hall's 60th anniversary on Tuesday, March 7. 
Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the ArtsChildsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts
January 19, 2023

Childsplay has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000.
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing ArtsUpcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
January 13, 2023

From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet TheaterCINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
January 12, 2023

Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale CenterBroadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
January 11, 2023

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February. 
share