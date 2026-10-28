THE WOBO SHOW Will Return to Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

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The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre will present Wolfe Bowart's popular and cutting-edge The WoBo Show with 2 weekends in the 2026/27 Theatre Season.

The newly devised production The WoBo Show – On the Go will premiere November 13 -15, 2026 and the beloved The WoBo Show – Take the Stairs with Monica Silva, Lorie Heald, and the ever-present Wolfe Bowart and Xochitl Martinez will be remounted on January 22-24, 2027.

Step into a world where imagination runs wild, objects have minds of their own, and the impossible becomes delightfully possible! The WoBo Show is a whimsical, laugh-out-loud adventure from award-winning physical theatre artist Wolfe Bowart, beloved around the world for his magical blend of comedy, mime, illusion, and circus-style play. In this enchanting performance, Wolfe Bowart and fellow performer Xochitl Martinez stumble, bounce, and sail through a day where every ordinary object becomes a partner in mischief. A suitcase sprouts secrets, shadows slip out of place, and even the furniture seems to dance along. With the wide-eyed curiosity of a child and the physical genius of a cartoon come to life, Bowart and Martinez invite audiences of all ages to rediscover the joy of surprise.

Filled with visual tricks, gentle humor, and heartwarming moments, The WoBo Show celebrates creativity, resilience, and the magic hidden in everyday life. Perfect for young dreamers and grown-ups who remember what it's like to be one, this is theatre that invites you not just to watch - but to wonder. Get ready to laugh, gasp, and cheer. The WoBo show is a surreal, heartfelt master class in physical comedy.

“This past summer we took the WoBo Show to Europe and while there, saw various circus variety theater shows,” says Xochitl Martinez. “The kind of work that Wolfe and I do is rare in the States, so it was inspiring to see so many talented artists using the circus arts to tell stories. The WoBo shows are different from the variety work. We take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions- our work is often more representational rather than purely presentational- we tell heartfelt stories rather than just perform tricks. It's rewarding that Tucson audiences turn out to support the work that we do.” Bowart added that the family-friendly nature and primarily nonverbal work of the WoBo Shows means that the WoBo audiences are perfect for all ages.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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