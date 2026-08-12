THE SLAMTEMBER PUPPET SLAM to Bring Adult Puppetry Show to Phoenix

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The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present The Slamtember Puppet Slam on Saturday, September 5 at 8 p.m. in Phoenix.

Designed exclusively for audiences ages 18 and older, the evening will showcase short-form puppetry ranging from artful and poignant performances to more unusual and experimental works.

The Slamtember Puppet Slam

Daisy and Jingles will host the event, which will feature special guest artist Rasputin's Marionettes alongside an array of additional puppet performers. The performance is presented with funding made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network.

Tickets and Performance Details

The Slamtember Puppet Slam will take place Saturday, September 5 at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater, located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $20 per person, with a discount available for theater members. The event is open to adults ages 18 and older.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

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