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RAPUNZEL will come to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this summer. Performances will run June 25 - July 12. A beautiful version of the classic tale about the maiden with really long hair and the prince who loves her. In this unique show, puppets and scenery appear from an antique trunk as the story unfolds.

Summer showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am, Sundays at 11am.**

Advance ticket purchase is required. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or purchase online.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.

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