THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Bridge Initiative will present a stage adaptation of the posthumously published 1947 book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. A special performance of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANKwill be performed on January 24 at 2pm, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 N. 2nd St.

Tickets for THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK are $30 adult, $20 seniors/groups of 10+ and $25 for students. Tickets are on sale at scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

Based on the Dutch-language diary kept by the young teenager while she and her family were in hiding for two years during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, this moving true story powerfully illustrates the endurance of the human spirit and serves as a poignant reminder to stand up against the horrors of genocide.

The play, written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1956 and has been newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman.

Directed by Jodie Weiss, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK cast features Ariella Centeno as Anne Frank, Rusty Ferracane as Otto Frank, Brenda Jean Foley as Edith Frank and Spencer Wareing as Margot Frank.

The production also includes Valley veterans Debra K. Stevens, Beau Heckman, and D. Scott Withers. Alison Campbell, Zachary Sciortino, Tim Shawver andDrew Leatham round out the cast.

For more information, visit scottsdaleperformingarts.org or thebridginit.org