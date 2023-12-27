Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

A special performance of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANKwill be performed on January 24 at 2pm.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12 Photo 1 Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre & More Lead!
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumbe Photo 3 Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 4 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Bridge Initiative will present a stage adaptation of the posthumously published 1947 book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. A special performance of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANKwill be performed on January 24 at 2pm, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 N. 2nd St.

Tickets for THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK are $30 adult, $20 seniors/groups of 10+ and $25 for students. Tickets are on sale at scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

Based on the Dutch-language diary kept by the young teenager while she and her family were in hiding for two years during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, this moving true story powerfully illustrates the endurance of the human spirit and serves as a poignant reminder to stand up against the horrors of genocide. 

The play, written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1956 and has been newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman.

Directed by Jodie Weiss, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK cast features Ariella Centeno as Anne Frank, Rusty Ferracane as Otto Frank, Brenda Jean Foley as Edith Frank and Spencer Wareing as Margot Frank. 

The production also includes Valley veterans Debra K. Stevens, Beau Heckman, and D. Scott Withers. Alison Campbell, Zachary Sciortino, Tim Shawver andDrew Leatham round out the cast. 

For more information, visit scottsdaleperformingarts.org or thebridginit.org




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilsons Iconic PIANO LESSON Photo
Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON

Black Theatre Troupe has announced the upcoming production of August Wilson's critically acclaimed play, THE PIANO LESSON.

3
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- F Photo
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11

Theatrikos Theatre Company brings Mary Chase’s Harvey to the Flagstaff stage.  A lovable and eccentric Pulitzer Prize winning classic American comedy about a perfect gentleman and his very strange best friend—a six foot tall invisible rabbit named Harvey.  A charming, delightful and enchanting testimony towards the value of kindness over the importance of conventionality. See photos fro the production.

4
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Lives HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumber Photo
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Experience the best of British theatre in Tucson! Arizona Theatre Company presents National Theatre Live screenings at the Temple of Music and Art. Don't miss acclaimed productions like Hamlet, Fleabag, Good, and 42nd Street.

More Hot Stories For You

Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSONBlack Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict CumberbatchArizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch
SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts in FebruarySMALL ISLAND BIG SONG is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts in February

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show in Phoenix 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You