Sonoran Desert Chorale Announces 2019/20 Season

Sonoran Desert Chorale announces its 2019/20 Season under the leadership of its new Artistic Director, Dr. Carric Smolnik. Performances will be held in Mesa and Scottsdale, with season tickets on sale now for all 4 concerts. Season tickets are $60 for adults and $50 for seniors/students. Advance purchase tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors/students. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

All tickets are available at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling (480) 305-4538.

2019/20 Season

Songs of Life

Saturday October 5, 2019 at 7:30 pm

First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210

Sunday October 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm

La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

The Sonoran Desert Chorale sings of dreams, love and loss, finding home, and lifting the spirit. Come listen, laugh, and linger in the melodies as your heart is touched.

Good Tidings We Bring

Saturday December 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm

First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210

Sunday December 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm

La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

Celebrate the festive season with the Sonoran Desert Chorale, joined by organ and brass! Enjoy the Rutter Gloria and traditional carol harmonies.

Celebrate Fauré

Saturday February 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm

First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210

Sunday March 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm

La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

Three pieces, each beautiful and serene, serve to introduce the glorious Requiem. Noted for its calm and peaceful outlook, Fauré's signature piece includes some of his most beautiful melodies.

Let The Soul Sing!

Saturday May 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm

First United Methodist Church 15 E. First Ave., Mesa 85210

Sunday May 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm

La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254

The Sonoran Desert Chorale heads off to Europe once again to sing in some of the most glorious spaces in Spain and France! We honor European and American traditions with these pieces, in anticipation of our international tour.

Sonoran Desert Chorale was founded in 1994 and is led by Artistic Director, Dr. Carric Smolnik. Since its inception, the group has become a highly regarded and sophisticated choral organization, presenting musical compositions from cultures around the globe as well as important pieces from the European and American music traditions. Concerts frequently include guest performances and collaborations with distinguished artists and organizations in the community such as the Phoenix Children's Chorus, The Southwest Brass, Run Boy Run, Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band and the Four Seasons Symphony. The Chorale has engaged in six international concert tours, with performances throughout Europe, including Venice, Rome, Florence, Vienna, Salzburg, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana, Bayeux, Chartres, Galway, Dublin, and Edinburgh. The Chorale was invited to perform with Broadway superstar Michael Crawford for the inaugural concert of the $150 million Mesa Arts Center. The Chorale was selected to appear at the Western Division Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in Salt Lake City, UT.





