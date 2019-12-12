Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Kicks Off 33rd Season of SUNDAY A'FAIR Free Outdoor Concert Series

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts kicks off its 33rd season of the popular Sunday A'Fair free outdoor concert series on Sunday, Jan. 12, with returning favorites, soulful and heartfelt performances by Miguel Melgoza, noon - 1:30 p.m., and Whitney Jones, 2-4 p.m.

A total of nine free Sunday A'Fair events showcasing a diverse group of musical acts from Arizona-based musicians to national headliners are planned, including blues, country, jazz, R&B, rock, pop and more. The concerts take place in the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center Park on selected Sunday afternoons through March 29 and are made possible through the generosity of members of Scottsdale Arts' Inner Circle and presenting series sponsor Nationwide.

Among Sunday A'Fair's musical highlights are Darryl Tonemah, headliner for Peace and Community Day, noon - 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, in collaboration with the City of Scottsdale's Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Latin Grammy® winner The Lucky Band (formerly known as Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band), 2-4 p.m., on Feb. 16 as part of A Family A'Fair; The Senators, noon - 1:30 p.m. on March 8; and, closing out Sunday A'Fair on March 29, are The Haymarket Squares, 2-4 p.m. Some additional favorites and new to Sunday A'Fair include: Cold Shot and the Hurricane Horns, Scattered Melodies, The Tumbleweeds and Benjamin Cortez. For a full list of performers see below.

Along with free musical entertainment, patrons can enjoy pop-up art markets during each Sunday A'Fair. There will be artist-led activities for all ages during Peace and Community Day, Jan. 19, and A Family A'Fair, Feb. 16. Family programming will involve poetry/spoken word workshops, art and activism activities, and a community mural that focuses on Martin Luther King Jr.'s Six Principles of Nonviolence.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket and sit on the lawn to enjoy great food, friends and free live performances. Attendees can purchase delicious food from the grill, gourmet desserts, beer and wine and non-alcoholic offerings. Or they are welcome to bring their own picnic to the Park. Pets are also welcome.

For a complete schedule of Sunday A'Fair events, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

Price: Free Admission

Presenting Series Sponsors: Nationwide

Full Performance List (subject to change):

Sunday, Jan. 12

Miguel Melgoza, noon - 1:30 p.m.

Whitney Jones, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19, Peace and Community Day

HopiToWa, noon - 1:15 p.m.

Darryl Tonemah, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Holly Pyle Trio, noon - 1:30 p.m.

Scattered Melodies, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16, A Family A'Fair

Mariachi Juvenil de Mi Tierra, noon - 1:30 p.m.

The Lucky Band, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Jimmy Pines & Washboard Jere, noon - 1:30 p.m.

Pick & Holler, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Benjamin Cortez Band, noon - 1:30 p.m.

Cold Shot and the Hurricane Horns, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Rising Sun Daughter, noon - 1:30 p.m.

The Senators, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Lelea Fonua, noon - 1:30 p.m.

Hot House Orchids, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

The Tumbleweeds, noon - 1:30 p.m.

The Haymarket Squares, 2-4 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the City of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.

SCOTTSDALE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.

LOCATION AND PARKING

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St. in downtown Scottsdale. Free parking is available in the public parking garage located to the west of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Wells Fargo Avenue. Additional free parking is available at the Old Town Parking Corral at East Second Street and Brown Avenue and at the Civic Center Library parking garage located on Drinkwater Boulevard at East Second Street.

ACCESSIBILITY

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers performance accommodations to enhance audience members' experience, including: American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation or live audio description with two weeks advance notice. Assistive-listening devices and wheelchair seating are also available. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility/ or contact the Member and Patron Services Box Office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) [TDD: 480-874-4694] for further details. Please inquire about services when ordering tickets.

TICKET DISCOUNTS

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible students, teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

THE STORE

The award-winning Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts supports the mission and diverse programs of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. The Store's unique selection of merchandise includes artist-made jewelry, stylish furnishings for home and office, unique creations by Arizona artists, fair-trade and upcycled/recycled global crafts, music, books, greeting cards and imaginative toys. Purchases are tax free, and members receive a 15 percent discount. Gift wrapping and shipping are also available. The Store is open seven days a week: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon - 5 p.m.; and throughout most evening events. Phone: 480-874-4644.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 7380 E. 2nd St. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org

480-499-TKTS (8587)





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You