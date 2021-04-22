Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Brings Laughs And Theatrical Performances To Scottsdale

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts brings thought-provoking theatre from around the globe and light-hearted audience favorites that are perfect for group outings. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Audiences looking for new theatre experiences can look no further than Scottsdale, where comedy comes to life on stage with veteran of the screen Jennie Fahn in "Under the Jello Mold" to a heartwarming play by Indian Ink Theatre Company featuring amazing puppetry. Experience the classics you know in a new light from the popular sitcom "I Love Lucy" as told by L.A. Theatre Works to a classical great's forgotten sister in "The Other Mozart." An old favorite is back just in time for the holidays from the creators of "Assisted Living: The Musical."



Below is the schedule for five upcoming comedy and theatre performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Under the Jello Mold

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 2 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 2 p.m.

"Under the Jello Mold" is writer and actor Jennie Fahn's solo comedy about how she dealt with her very colorful character of a mother during what turned out to be the final act of her mother's life. Told in anecdotes, characters, and song, the show has proven to be highly relatable to audiences.

Assisted Living: The Musical THE HOME...for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 16 - Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 2 and 5 p.m.

The hilarious comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers once again in "Assisted Living: The Musical THE HOME...for the Holidays," the hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit "Assisted Living: The Musical" about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same!

L.A. Theatre Works: Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom



Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 8 p.m.

L.A. Theatre Works brings its unique radio-style production of "Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" to the Center. "Lucy Loves Desi" tells the tale of how the pioneering TV sitcom came to be with as much heart and humor as an episode of "I Love Lucy" itself. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer - son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer - spins the hilarious true story behind America's beloved TV comedy.

The Other Mozart

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 2 and 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8, 2022, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022, 2 and 6 p.m.

"The Other Mozart" is an award-winning play written and performed by Sylvia Milo. The play tells the true and mostly forgotten story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Amadeus. A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, Nannerl performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history.

Indian Ink Theatre Company

Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream

Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8 p.m.

Take a wild ride to paradise with Indian Ink Theatre Company's powerful new play abouta??impermanence - of life, love...and icea??cream! Infused witha??serious laughter,a??exquisitea??puppetry, and inspired sound design, "Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream" isa??guaranteed to blow your mind and melt your heart. Indian Ink Theatre Company has won two Edinburgh Fringe First Awards.

Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org for more information.