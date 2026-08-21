Rosie's House to Present Free Concerts, Ovation Gala & Make Music Phoenix
The Phoenix nonprofit serves more than 1,000 youth through early childhood, after-school and summer music programs.
Rosie's House, a Phoenix nonprofit providing 100% free music education for children and teens, has announced its 2026-2027 signature events, including free student concerts, its annual Ovation Gala fundraiser and Make Music Phoenix, a citywide celebration of music for all.
Serving more than 1000 youth from infancy through grade 12, Rosie's House offers programs in three key areas: Early Childhood Music, supporting early brain development for children from infancy through age 8; a robust After School Program with instrumental and vocal instruction, mariachi ensembles, digital music composition; and Summer Camp, combining music instruction with creative activities that keep young musicians learning and performing throughout the summer.
During the 2026-2027 season, the community will have several opportunities to see that work in action, from student performances to Rosie's House's largest annual fundraiser and a free, citywide day of music.
Annual Holiday Concert
Sunday, November 22, 2026 | 4 p.m.
The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix
Rosie's House students will take the stage at The Madison Center for the Arts for the Annual Holiday Concert, a free community tradition featuring seasonal favorites and timeless classics. More than 400 guests are expected to attend the performance, which celebrates the accomplishments of Rosie's House students and brings families and community members together through music.
Great Performers Showcase Concert
Sunday, February 28, 2027 | 4 p.m.
Rosie's House, 919 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
The Great Performers Showcase puts the spotlight on Rosie's House outstanding students and showcases the skills and artistry have developed through their studies. Held in the Divine Performance Hall at Rosie's House, the spring concert gives young musicians the opportunity to perform for an audience of more than 200 family members, friends and community supporters.
Ovation Gala
Saturday, May 8, 2027 | 5:30 p.m.
Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4920 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley
The Ovation Gala is Rosie's House's signature annual fundraising event, bringing together nearly 400 supporters for an evening of student performances, live and silent auctions and a celebration of what a community can accomplish when it invests in young people. Funds raised help ensure Rosie's House can continue providing free music education to children and teens throughout the community, while student performances throughout the evening give guests a firsthand look at the programs their support makes possible.
Make Music Phoenix
Monday, June 21, 2027 | All day
Rosie's House and locations throughout Phoenix
Rosie's House will once again lead Make Music Phoenix, a free, citywide celebration that turns locations throughout Phoenix into places to perform, listen, learn and make music.
Part of the international Make Music Day celebration, Make Music Phoenix reflects Rosie's House's belief that everyone should have access to music. The most recent event activated more than 20 venues and featured more than 100 artists, 70 activities and performances and more than 65 hours of music. More than 3,400 people participated across 12 Phoenix ZIP codes, with every activity offered free of charge.
Additional information about Rosie's House programs and 2026-2027 events is available at rosieshouse.org.
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