Rosie's House Reaches 25 Year Milestone of Impacting Phoenix Youth

Rosie's House, the leading organization in the nation for providing free music education programs for Phoenix's disadvantaged youth, embarks on its 25th year of positively impacting students and strengthening the community.

Beginning April 6th, Rosie's House is kicking off a "$25K for the 25th" campaign to support the Phoenix non-profit. Throughout the month, every dollar donated to Rosie's House will be matched by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, up to $25,000.

"We are so inspired by the transformational impact Rosie's House has on students in Phoenix for the past 25 years and are proud of our family's foundational support of the mission since the beginning. Time and time again, we are dazzled by these young people, who not only thrill us with their passion for music and their talents, but by their leadership and commitment to the community. Rosie's House is an instrumental part of Phoenix, fostering tomorrow's leaders, elevating and inspiring our community and proving, with overwhelming evidence and statistics, the impact music education has for achieving life goals. We are thrilled to celebrate their 25th Anniversary and encourage all to join us in supporting this ground-breaking organization." - Billie Jo and Judd Herberger

Founded on March 6, 1996 by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students to over 500 students enrolled in piano, strings, guitar, winds, choir, mariachi, digital music and advanced chamber ensembles. In addition to lessons students participate in community service programs, perform in concerts and take part in opportunities public speaking as part of Rosie's House youth development mission. High school students work towards college goals in Rosie's College Path Program. The College Path Program hosts monthly workshops, assists with scholarship applications and financial assistance to bridge achievement in music to achievement in life. In the past five years, 97% of RH graduating seniors attend college, compared to 53% of their peers.

Achievements from the past 25 years include:

Growth from a small one room house serving 15 students to current enrollment of 500 per day

Recipient of the National Arts & Humanities Youth Program's Certificate of Excellence Award

97% of Rosie's House students attain college goals including alumni who have attended colleges such as Arizona State University, Gonzaga University and Macalester College.

Over 25 years Rosie's has served approximately 10,000 students ages 5-18

Alumni accomplishments include Ivan Martinez Morales, NASA Space Grant Scholar, Claudia Sanson, (Enrolled at Barrett Honors College with Internships with Congressman Ruben Gallego, Arizona Students Association, and Mi Familia Vota) and Arturo Aguilar, (Member of the U.S Army Band). Read alumni stories here

"Strength of character, perseverance, kindness, love of community and a deep commitment to one another are the key to the success of our students. Rosie's House began as a safe place for young people to be creative and expressive. Today, the experience for our students is still a home away from home, and through music they are learning skills that are proven to not only propel their lives to new heights, but positively impact everyone in the community." says Becky Bell Ballard, Rosie's House CEO. "Since opening the door to that little house 25 years ago, it is still a place that represents the best in all of us. We look forward to continue building on that foundation to help these kids flourish."

For information on Rosie's House impact, its impact and how to donate to the 25K for the 25th Matching Campaign in April, visit rosieshouse.org.