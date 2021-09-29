Rosie's House Celebrates 25 Years Providing Free Access To Music Education

Rosie's House, the leading organization in the nation for providing free music education programs for Phoenix's disadvantaged youth, embarks on its 25th year of positively impacting students and strengthening the community. In person, after school classes resume this fall after 18 months of holding classes online.



Rosie's House 25th season will be celebrated with performances and appearances, community service programs, and will conclude with a large-scale Gala in the Spring of 2022.

Key anniversary events include:

December 12, 2021 at 3:00 pm, Holiday Concert at Memorial Hall

February 26, 2022, Faculty & Student Concert

April 24, 2022, Great Performers Showcase

May 7, 2022, 25th Anniversary Ovation Gala at The Camby

May 14, 2022, Graduation Fiesta

Founded on March 6, 1996 by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students in a small renovated house in south Phoenix to one of the most respected free music programs in the nation, serving over 500 students K-12 in a wide-array of music disciplines. Students participate in piano, strings, guitar, winds, choir, mariachi, digital music and advanced chamber ensembles, taught by the some of Arizona's top music educators and musicians.



Recognized for the positive impact it has on its students, their families and the community at large, students participate in community service programs, perform in concerts and public speaking engagements as part of Rosie's House youth development mission.

The Rosie's House College Path Program hosts monthly workshops, assists with scholarship applications and financial assistance to bridge achievement in music to achievement in life. As a result of this model program, 97% of Rosie's House graduating seniors attend college, compared to 55% of their peers.



"Strength of character, perseverance, kindness, love of community and a deep commitment to one another are the key to the success of our students. Rosie's House began as a safe place for young people to be creative and expressive. Today, the experience for our students is still a home away from home, and through music they are learning skills that are proven to not only propel their lives to new heights, but positively impact everyone in the community." says Becky Bell Ballard, Rosie's House CEO. "Since opening the door to that little house 25 years ago, it is still a place that represents the best in all of us. We look forward to continue building on that foundation to help these kids flourish." Digital Music Program Brass & Woodwind Program Achievements from the past 25 years include:

Over 18,000 free music lessons each year

Growth from a small one room house serving 15 students to current enrollment of 500 per day

250 instruments loaned for free

Recipient of the National Arts & Humanities Youth Program's Certificate of Excellence Award

97% of Rosie's House students attain college goals including alumni who have attended colleges such as Arizona State University, Gonzaga University and Macalester College.

Alumni accomplishments include Ivan Martinez Morales, NASA Space Grant Scholar, Claudia Sanson, (Enrolled at Barrett Honors College with Internships with Congressman Ruben Gallego, Arizona Students Association, and Mi Familia Vota) and Arturo Aguilar, (Member of the U.S Army Band).



For more information, please visit rosieshouse.org.