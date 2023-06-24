Review: HAIRSPRAY at Gammage Auditorium

HAIRSPRAY returns to Gammage Auditorium through June 25th.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Reviv Photo 2 Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Revival
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Review: THE PROM at The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo 4 Review: THE PROM at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Gammage Auditorium

HAIRSPRAY returns to Gammage Auditorium through June 25th offering audiences a welcome revisit to the original Broadway staging of one of the most frequently produced musicals of the 21st century. Ben Brantley’s 2002 NY Times Broadway review said HAIRSPRAY is "as sweet as a show can be without tooth decay." Two decades later, still no cavities.

Based on the 1988 John Waters’ film of the same name, HAIRSPRAY tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, an optimistic and determined teenager in 1962 Baltimore who dreams of joining (and almost immediately joins) The Corny Collins Show, a local, live, dance TV program. She quickly becomes a trailblazer for integration by challenging the show's discriminatory practices.

Tracy’s optimism and relatability as a protagonist along with the high camp template of the Waters’ movie are the workings of an irresistibly fun musical. It was and is the post-modern musical comedy prototype: old-fashioned without seeming old-fashioned. With social relevance, lovable characters, and a crack cocaine score by Marc Shaiman, HAIRSPRAY set a high bar early for 21st Century mainstream Broadway.

Jerry Mitchell’s choreography is reason enough to clone the original staging (followed surely by William Ivey Long’s Tony winning costume design.) Mitchell’s clever elevations of 1960s dance craze moves are inventive, amusing, just nice to watch.

Cloning the original isn’t all taffeta and curls, though. The talented cast hits all the marks, hits all the notes,  but it intangibly feels way beyond opening night. While the cast energy is high, almost across the board the performances feel rehearsed and self-aware. The quirkiness has been rounded off. The commitment to the camp is fading. It feels too much like LEGALLY BLONDE and not enough like LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. 

Andrew Levitt as Tracy's mother, Edna, is the highlight of the production in a performance delightfully evocative of Divine, the drag goddess who played Edna in the 1988 film. While Harvey Fierstein’s most iconic line reads as Edna are inescapable, Levitt’s lean into Divine's performance is heart-felt and heartwarming. Alongside Levitt, Ralph Prentice Daniel charms us and her with his sincere performance as Wilbur, Tracy's endearing father.

The hero of HAIRSPRAY is Shaiman’s score. A full-scope look at his career shows him to be an absolute machine. Genre-hopping, equally gifted at the sincere as the tongue-in-cheek, the exact person a producer needs when he wants to “send up” a musical style or trope. HAIRSPRAY is an opportunity Shaiman to do what he does best: elevate and translate pop melodies and sensibilities into Broadwayable numbers. Paired with incredibly clever lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, the songs are the backbone of the show.

This tour offers a nostalgic delight for HAIRSPRAY enthusiasts. It's a solid production of a beloved and ever-watchable new classic. See it through June 25th in Tempe's Gammage Auditorium.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Arizona Theatre Company, Tempe Center For The Arts Announce Long-Term Partnership To Bring Photo
Arizona Theatre Company, Tempe Center For The Arts Announce Long-Term Partnership To Bring Arizona's Official State Theatre To East Valley For Multiple Years

Arizona Theatre Company will present its Valley market shows at the state-of-the-art Tempe Center for the Arts for at least the next five years thanks to a long-term partnership that will bring high-quality, professional theatre to the East Valley.

2
Local Funk, Soul And Jazz Musicians To Perform At Tempe Center For The Arts July 8 Photo
Local Funk, Soul And Jazz Musicians To Perform At Tempe Center For The Arts July 8

Enjoy the original funk and soul sounds of Calumet and the upbeat jazz of trumpeter Gabriel Bey as they perform a high-energy concert at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

3
MEAN GIRLS (High School Version) to be Presented by Souther Arizona Performing Arts Co/Inn Photo
MEAN GIRLS (High School Version) to be Presented by Souther Arizona Performing Arts Co/Inner Voice Studio

Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company in collaboration with The Inner Voice Studio will present this totally FETCH production of Mean Girls (high school version)!

4
Phoenix DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Production Is the Second to Unionize with Equity Photo
Phoenix DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Production Is the Second to Unionize with Equity

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of Phoenix’s Drunk Shakespeare have become the second company of the theatrical franchise to unionize as Drunk Shakespeare United.

From This Author - Tim Shawver

Tim Shawver is a Phoenix native and has appeared in or directed over 125 productions in the Phoenix area, including work with Arizona Broadway Theatre, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Childsplay, Southwe... (read more about this author)

Arizona Opera presents THE MAGIC FLUTE in Phoenix and TucsonArizona Opera presents THE MAGIC FLUTE in Phoenix and Tucson
Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN NATIONAL TOUR at Gammage AuditoriumReview: DISNEY'S FROZEN NATIONAL TOUR at Gammage Auditorium
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Gammage AuditoriumReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Gammage Auditorium
Review: THE LION KING at Gammage AuditoriumReview: THE LION KING at Gammage Auditorium

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
MCC Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Butler
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (5/18-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
Berger Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arizona Theatre Company (7/01-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You