Preview: THE FLORA AND FAUNA at The Bridge Initiative

The Bridge Initiative is proud to present the world premiere of "The Flora and Fauna" by Alyson Mead at the Tempe Center for the Arts Studio Theatre. Performances will take place on March 29 at 7pm and March 30 at 2pm and 7pm.

Inspired by a single line from the famous letter read in court during the Stanford rape case in 2016, Alyson Mead crafted a gripping narrative that explores the complexities of a fictional 40-year friendship and the dark secret of how the two women met. "Sometimes to move forward, you have to look back," says Mead.

Selected as the New Work Contest winner by The Bridge Initiative from a pool of over 160 submissions in 2016, "The Flora and Fauna" underwent a rigorous development process, including a residency with local professional artists and a public reading at Mesa Community College. Although Mead tragically passed away in 2020, her legacy lives on through this powerful play.

In a heartwarming turn of events, after a months-long search for the unpublished play's rightsholder, The Bridge Initiative connected with Mead's mother, Gretchen Mead, in New York. Gretchen Mead was overjoyed to provide the rights and endorse the production, ensuring that Alyson's vision would be realized on stage.

Directed by Shonda Royall, the production features a talented team of designers, stage managers, intimacy coordinators, and actors, including Erin Buvala-Benites and Christina Sbraccia.

In honor of Alyson Mead's memory and the themes explored in the play, The Bridge Initiative will donate 10% of ticket sales to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV.org). A post-performance talkback, curated by ACESDV.org, will follow the 2pm matinee performance on March 30.

This production is partially funded by a grant from the City of Tempe.

Tickets are priced at $25 for general admission and $18 for students, seniors, and educators (plus fees) and can be purchased online at tempecenterforthearts.com, by calling 480.350.2822, or at the box office. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available to ensure access; please email info@bridgeinit.org for more information.

Trigger Warning: This production contains depictions of assisted suicide and forensic medical examination. It also includes discussions of postpartum depression, substance abuse, infidelity, child mortality, and sexual assault.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the premiere of "The Flora and Fauna" and join the conversation on important social issues.