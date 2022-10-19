Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FAUSTUS: THAT DAMNED WOMAN Unveils A Bold Treatment of the Classic Myth

A uniquely feminist slant renews an ancient narrative at Scoundrel and Scamp

Oct. 19, 2022  

Say what you will about Lucifer's clockwork precision, but Dr. Faustus won't be denied his claim to immortal status.

Inarguably one of the most brilliant and tortured characters in Western literature, Faustus continues to extend a lifeline to his legendary tale, inspiring numerous iterations few of us can absorb.

From Marlowe's Elizabethan tragedy to Goethe's crowning glory - and all the way down to Mamet's self-directed enterprise, Faustus reminds us he endures time and space; that is, as long as human desire is unsated and creative writing abounds.

Consider the antihero's legend as a universal motif, abiding in the deepest chamber of the human psyche. Who among us has never felt seduced by notions of power beyond our modest reach? How quickly must we avert temptation and compromise our rectitude for a shot at ephemeral prestige?

At Scoundrel and Scamp, we have the privilege of seeing the American premiere of yet another rendition of a medieval favorite. What makes this particular version unique is promptly revealed in its title.

FAUSTUS: THAT DAMNED WOMAN, by Chris Bush, retains the theatrical potency of Marlowe's and Goethe's masterpieces, but shifts the point of emphasis to a tormented woman of exceptional intelligence in 17th-Century London. First-time director Raulie Martinez directs Bush's hefty piece with unpredictably judicious treatment.

Callie Hutchison is that damned woman, she of prepossessing countenance that rivals her rapt theatricality. Hutchison's Johanna Faustus is smart and cunning, attuned to the austerity of her fate as a woman of her era.

That she is a marginalized woman with no agency is a thematic opportunity the playwright exploits. It raises the stakes for a skilled and ambitious intellectual whose perceived transgressions warranted retribution where most men could easily get off scot-free.

That makes dabbling with the occult a convenient alternative. Hell couldn't be worse than what Johanna must routinely deal with. She is also justified in her desire to avenge the death of her mother, a noted herbalist who was hanged for being a "witch" when Johanna was a child.

But while Marlowe and Goethe's protagonist utilized his diabolical powers to serve his ambitions, Johanna uses hers to make the world a better place. Surprisingly, her pact with the devil begets a deep sense of altruism as she travels through centuries to navigate human progress, conferring with future movers and shakers of the world (chiefly women of distinction) to advance civilization.

On a technical note, pacing is suspect here. Some units of action lumber along without discernible purpose, coupled with a tendency to give in to perfunctory business (e.g., the library montage where Johanna apparently spends years of study).

Moreover, we're not certain the play was intended to last two and a half hours, but swifter transitions could help carry the momentum. Fortunately, these drawn-out sequences are alleviated by Josh Henmo's mesmeric projection and lighting design.

As compelling as she is, Hutchison is not without equal in carrying out Bush's dramatic objective. Zachary Austin is a wickedly playful Mephistopheles, light on his feet and oozes with delicious irony. Lucifer is rendered with a cool and calculating charm by Michael Levin (who doubles as Johanna's ailing father). There are scintillating moments here and there (excellent dual scenes in the opening minutes), but some ensemble units are more cohesive than others.

FAUSTUS: THAT DAMNED WOMAN is a bold and ambitious undertaking by a young director and a gallant piece in another impressive season at Scoundrel and Scamp. It continues through October 30, 2022.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller





