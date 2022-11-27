Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long Title

Review: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long Title

A solid ensemble triumphs with a shockingly humorous take on terminal illness.

Nov. 27, 2022  

Death is a funny thing. In a current staging of an unusual play, mortality is the illogical epiphany that seizes the day thanks to a gutsy experiment by Next Stage Theatre Southwest.

I will mention the title only once, and I believe you'll agree: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE ONCOLOGIC UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY is not only long but vainglorious and sadistic. Note that I utter those words with my tongue firmly in cheek.

(On that gem of a tongue-twister alone, I could name a few actors who might take a long hour to get off-book.)

As it turns out, it isn't what happens on the way to the hospital that creates provocative theatre. Rather, it's in the confines of a double room where an audience becomes privy to a carnal exposé and a rhetorical assault of shocking veracity.

As a comedy, A FUNNY THING is a disturbing piece, one that regales nonetheless. Bolstered by a deeply flawed cast of characters, Halley Feiffer writes an impulsive commentary as though she's transcribing a psychoanalytic thesis on the ID.

Well, maybe not quite. But you get the idea. The play is not for the squeamish, but give it time to marinate in the reciprocal authenticity of a committed ensemble; there, you're likely to find a raw lesson in sweet surrender.

Indeed we know better than to let the maze of a title trip us. The script delivers notable taglines, the sort of jokes that land with artful brevity (sorry, I'm not about to quip an example). Despite a loquacious bent, playwright Halley Feiffer is no stranger to the impact of the short form; after all, her father is the esteemed cartoonist Jules Feiffer.

Not to digress, but Ms. Feiffer's play might have resonated favorably with the late Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, the iconic death-and-dying expert who articulated the predictable stages in the waning days of a terminal patient. To Kubler-Ross, it's a blurry thin line between the profane and the sacred. She was known to have laughed as she raged through her own dying process.

Mark Klugheit directs this vulgar and sterling jewel of a play with astonishing subtlety and tact. A FUNNY THING is an 85-minute incursion into a crude and sensitive territory most of us would best avoid on any given day. It takes a steady yet flexible hand at the helm to allow seasoned actors to manifest their deep work.

So here we are with a deafening reminder of our mortal limits - not to mention the "acceptable" limits of a public joke and a brazen sexual encounter - as Ms. Feiffer regards our presumed taboos with a shrewd riposte. I'm reminded of H.G. Wells' famous denouncement of the "irreverent laugh," man's presumed default from the paucity of insight into the natural order of things.

Review: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long Title

Yet, in the playwright's judgment, irreverence is a natural byproduct of bottled outrage. There's no place in a sane world to land a good joke about terminal cancer - but now and then, wisdom takes the form of a middle finger, and with that comes a wink of personal advantage. Halley Feiffer attempts to reveal the unpredictable guffaw on the other side of grief; you just have to face the uglies head-on, that's all.

Mr. Klugheit is blessed with a solid cast. At rise: On one side of a hospital room defined by a sliding curtain and walls of nauseating pink, we find Karla brandishing her pen and notebook, sitting next to her sleeping, sick mother. Karla is a young comedian who passes her time in the hospital by polishing a new standup routine. Marcie, her mother, wakes up intermittently to send Karla on a quick errand. She'll aim a disparaging remark or two at Karla before falling back to sleep. We sense a fraught history between mother and daughter.

Simply put, Samantha Cormier plays Karla with unbridled tawdriness, flavored with the poignant desperation of a little girl who yearns for validation. They're consistent, nuanced attributes local theatre fans have come to expect from the likes of Cormier, who aces that number from lights up.

Susan Arnold is a terrific Marcie who wields the brunt of her work in laconic stillness. Though she says very little, it's measured speech with a loaded subtext. Marcie has an ax to grind, and it's sharp enough to keep you at bay.

The clearest revelation here is Ryan Parker Knox, who renders Don with a layered mix of tacit doggedness and anemic charm. It's safe to assume that Don is unlike any classic male model this fine actor has done at The Rogue Theatre. Parker Knox's Don is clumsy and unkempt, gifted with an endearing reluctance to reveal his good nature and buoyed by the sheer absence of masculine ego. At 40-something, Don is a retired tech multimillionaire who's inclined to give his money to a good cause. He is a devoted son to a dying Geena (Pat Timm), whose minimal presence on the other side of the room belies her big impact on Don's trajectory.

Review: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long Title

It's an intense flurry of emotional upheavals, but a familiar Deux ex Machina resolves Halley Feiffer's protracted shock treatment. The inverse payoff from the playwright's perceived incivility is a stirring display of human tenderness, blunting the verbal bruises between vulnerable folks who, at their core, are crying out for unconditional acceptance.

This brings us to what we know to be the playwright's investment all along. Despite the backdrop of their mothers' looming demise, we are comforted by the most improbable love story that emerges between Karla and Don.

The upshot from the mounting agitation is a credible tableau of ordinary folks absolving each other of their shortcomings. While the Angel of Death looms, one person is armed and ready for a raunchy fight to the finish, while a blooming love interest breeds new life.

A FUNNY THING is a modern play that dabbles in the age-old propensity for the extreme. It dispenses with the usual finesse in favor of a stark blow to the psyche. If we are to subscribe to John von Düffel's approach to doing theatre in a post-postmodern world, we need more plays with "less art, more substance."

A FUNNY THING...plays through December 4, 2022, at the Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre.

Photo credit: Nicci Radhe

For tickets, call or text 520-907-7209

You can also visit the link below:




Cast and Creative Team Announced for ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE at Saguaro City Music Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Announced for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Saguaro City Music Theatre
Saguaro City Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its inaugural production - It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. From December 9th through 24th, audiences will be transported through time as they see George, Mary, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday classic.
THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER is Coming to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Holiday Sea Photo
THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER is Coming to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Holiday Season
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is presenting 'THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER'. In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the kindly shoemaker and his wife.
Review: The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammersteins CINDERELLA Photo
Review: The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA
Chosen as its holiday season family special, this regional production of CINDERELLA, directed by Michael Barnard, is a prime example of the excellence that The Phoenix Theatre Company has developed over the years. Runs through January 1st.
Photos: First Look at Hale Theatres A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Photos: First Look at Hale Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Hale Centre Theatre in downtown Gilbert has release production photos for their annual production of Charles Dickens', A Christmas Carol. Since receiving the award for 'Best Christmas Production in Arizona,” audiences have been lining up in Gilbert to see Scrooge and his ghostly visitors. Hale’s production of A Christmas Carol runs from December 1st through December 26th.

From This Author - Robert Encila-Celdran

Born and raised in the Philippines, Robert Encila-Celdran resides in Tucson, Arizona where he works as a full-time theatre educator. A Fine Arts scholar from the University of Arizona, he f... (read more about this author)


Review: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long TitleReview: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long Title
November 27, 2022

So here we are with a deafening reminder of our mortal limits - not to mention the 'acceptable' limits of a public joke and a brazen sexual encounter - as Ms. Feiffer regards our presumed taboos with a shrewd riposte. I'm reminded of H.G. Wells' famous denouncement of the 'irreverent laugh,' man's presumed default from the paucity of insight into the natural order of things. Yet, in the playwright's judgment, irreverence is a natural byproduct of bottled outrage. There's no place in a sane world to land a good joke about terminal cancer - but now and then, wisdom takes the form of a middle finger, and with that comes a wink of personal advantage. Halley Feiffer attempts to reveal the unpredictable guffaw on the other side of grief; you have to face the uglies head-on, is all.
Interview: Veronika Duerr Talks THE WICKHAMS, Creative Partnerships, and Managing Public PerceptionsInterview: Veronika Duerr Talks THE WICKHAMS, Creative Partnerships, and Managing Public Perceptions
October 26, 2022

It's quintessential Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, in which it is that highly stylized, laugh-out-loud comedy, undercut with heart and passion and vulnerability. And strong female characters who are smashing the patriarchy and choosing their own futures. Women who are finding and re-defining themselves. Which is what I've always loved about Lauren's writing.
Review: FAUSTUS: THAT DAMNED WOMAN Unveils A Bold Treatment of the Classic MythReview: FAUSTUS: THAT DAMNED WOMAN Unveils A Bold Treatment of the Classic Myth
October 19, 2022

But while Marlowe and Goethe's protagonist utilized his diabolical powers to serve their ambitions, Johanna uses hers to make the world a better place. Surprisingly, her pact with the devil begets a deep sense of altruism as she travels through centuries to navigate human progress, conferring with future movers and shakers of the world (chiefly women of distinction) to advance civilization.
Interview: Betsy Kruse Craig Channels Molly Ivins in One-Woman Show at Invisible TheatreInterview: Betsy Kruse Craig Channels Molly Ivins in One-Woman Show at Invisible Theatre
October 15, 2022

RED HOT PATRIOT is a one-woman play based on the life and times of Molly Ivins. Written by twins Margaret and Allison Engel, both journalists, it premiered off-Broadway in 2012, starring Kathleen Turner (why, of course!). Nancy Davis Booth directs.
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: A Showcase of Youthful Talent and Star Material at Arizona Repertory TheatreReview: LEGALLY BLONDE: A Showcase of Youthful Talent and Star Material at Arizona Repertory Theatre
October 12, 2022

Not to get carried away, but in this current political storm that appears to put women on defense, it's heartening to find sisterhood as an emerging national motif. The underrated monolith is galvanizing to topple a perverse establishment - and LEGALLY BLONDE, with its tongue-in-cheek, goofy affectations, is no less a clarion call for a political makeover. Whether or not the connection was a conscious part of the selection, the choice turns out to be a prescient one.
share