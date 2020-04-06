Producer Darrin Arizona Supports Local Hospitals With N95 Mask Donations

As of Tuesday, March 31, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order urging Arizonans to stay home.

In response, Darrin Ramage, executive producer of Sun Studios of Arizona and Terror TV ordered 500 N95 masks for donation to local hospitals in Arizona. "This is my community... I wish I could do more," said the gregarious producer and distributor of indie films.

Ramage was proactive and postponed projects and meetings before the executive order, including filming of the channel's original programming.

DARRIN RAMAGE is president of the film conglomerate M3 - Maxim Media Marketing, Inc and CEO of production facilities Sun Studios of Arizona, and executive producer of Terror TV and its original program, Terror Talk. Mr. Ramage exhibits and attends notable film markets around the world such as Cannes Film Festival, MipTV, MipCOM, Hong Kong Filmart and AFM.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You