Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! At Fountain Hills Theater

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Mamma Mia!, with a book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics from Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus, is a musical based around the music from the band, ABBA, of which, Andersson and Ulvaeus were both members. Active between 1972 and 1982, the Swedish pop/dance group is one of the most popular international groups of all time, with hits that spanned the charts of Europe, North America and Australia.

The musical came to fruition under the idea of theatre producer, Judy Craymer. After seeing the 1983 musical, Chess, for which, Andersson and Ulvaeus also wrote the music, she asked to sit down with them and talk about future plans. When she heard their song "The Winner Takes It All," she realized the theatrical potential of the group's pop songs. Although the composers were initially not enthusiastic about the idea, they commissioned her to go forward with their work. Craymer then recruited playwright, Catherine Johnson, to write the book and took on Phyllida Lloyd as the director of the original London production.

Mamma Mia! premiered in the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 6, 1999 and made its debut in the United States at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California, on November 17, 2000. The musical transferred to the Broadhurst Theatre on November 2, 2013. It remained one of the most popular shows on the Great White Way throughout its almost fifteen-year run.

Mamma Mia! has been performed in more than 40 countries and across five continents, including: Belgium, Greece, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Mamma Mia is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed by Michael Wallot. The show is musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by J.P. Clemente. Mamma Mia stars Ben Alker, Britt Boyse, Katie Carter, Scot Claus, Mary Frances Coleman, Cristianna Crognale, Savannah Grottenthaler, Adam Guinn, Frenki Hykollari, Dan Marburger, Jacob Morales, Zackary Pepe, Darryl Poenisch, Anthony Reyna, Janine Smith, Roy Thielen, Dani Topel, and Sophia Vanella.

Mamma Mia will play Sept. 6 - 22, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $15.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.



Dani Topel, Frenki Hykollari, and Cristianna Crognale

Frenki Hykollari

Mary Francis Coleman, Britt Boyse and Janine Smith

Janine Smith, Britt Boyse and Mary Francis Coleman





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You