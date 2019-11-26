Phoenix Chorale Appoints Assistant Conductor

The Phoenix Chorale announces the appointment of Tom Peterson as Assistant Conductor & Outreach Coordinator starting January 2020. Peterson succeeds Kevin Kriegel, who served as the Chorale's Assistant Conductor from 2014 to 2019.

"Tom is known as a talented composer and conductor," says Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, "and he also brings a breadth of experience working with community choirs and young musicians - which will be invaluable as we seek to expand our outreach programs in the coming years. The search committee and I all felt that he will bring the best combination of talents to our organization."

Tom Peterson is a native Phoenician and also serves as the music director at Christ Church of the Ascension in Paradise Valley. He was a Fellow at Chorus America's 2018 Conducting Academy, and served for two years as Artistic Director of the Master Chorale of Flagstaff, where he initiated the Big Sing Flagstaff and Festival of Women Composers.

As Assistant Conductor & Outreach Coordinator, Tom Peterson will serve as the primary artistic support to Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas in all rehearsals and concerts during the Phoenix Chorale's 2019/20 Season. Peterson will also take the lead in coordinating the Chorale's outreach and educational activities throughout the year. i?? As a composer, much of Peterson's recent work has been focused on choral music. He won the 2019 Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition for his work for Tucson's Grammy-nominated choir True Concord, and his music has also been performed by local choir Solis Camerata as well as New York City's Grammy-nominated Choir of Trinity Wall Street. Likewise, his instrumental music has been performed at the Oregon Bach Festival, Fisher Piano Competition, and Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music. His commercial recording debut-as both composer and conductor working with platinum recording artist R. Carlos Nakai-is forthcoming in 2020 on Canyon Records.

Tom Peterson holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Theory & Composition from Arizona State University, a Master of Music degree in Composition and Conducting from the Royal College of Music in London, and is completing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting at the University of Arizona.

"I am thrilled to join the Phoenix Chorale!" says Peterson, "I am a longtime follower and fan of the group, and am excited to join the Chorale for its next chapter."

The Phoenix Chorale's 2019/20 Season remaining concert dates include December 13-17, 2019; February 28-29, 2020; and March 1, 2020 & April 24-26, 2020. For more information about the Chorale visit PhoenixChorale.org.

