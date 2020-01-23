PLATED & STAGED… A HERBERGER THEATER EXPERIENCE Returns March 29

The fifth annual Plated & Staged... A Herberger Theater Experience fundraiser is Sunday, March 29, 2020. Guests will dine at top Valley restaurants to benefit the Herberger Theater's Youth Outreach Programs. To add a little theater drama... we won't tell guests where they are dining until the night of the event.

The evening will begin at the Herberger Theater, located at 222 E. Monroe St. in downtown Phoenix, at 4:30pm for a cocktail reception, silent auction, wine pull and entertainment. Dinner follows at 7:00pm. Guests find out which fine dining restaurant they will experience just before departure. Participating restaurants will host a table of eight with a specially prepared three-course meal and wine:

The event is sponsored by Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, Alliance Bank, U-Haul, Porsche Scottsdale, National Bank of Arizona, Snell & Wilmer, Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, Tom & Lin Catering and Pacific Staging Company, Inc. For tickets or information, contact Marcia Bannon at 602-254-7399, Ext. 114 or visit HerbergerTheater.org/plated-staged-a-herberger-theater-experience/.





