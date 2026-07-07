ONCE to Open at Theatrikos Theatre Company in Flagstaff This August

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Theatrikos Theatre Company will preent the hit musical, Once. This soul-stirring production, running from August 13 to September 6, 2026, is based on the original book that inspired both the Academy Award-winning film and this breathtaking stage adaptation. Directed by Jan Rominger, Once features a book by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

The show whisks audiences away to the bustling streets of Dublin, where an Irish street musician (Guy) and a Czech immigrant (Girl) are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship evolves into a powerful love story, underscored by the Oscar-winning song "Falling Slowly." Unlike traditional musicals, the uniquely talented cast doubles as the orchestra, playing their own instruments live on stage to create an intimate, raw, and unforgettable theatrical experience.

“Once is a musical that I've been wanting to direct for Flagstaff since it opened on Broadway,” says director Jan Rominger. “I fell in love with the independent film and original soundtrack and was lucky enough to see a production at The Phoenix Theatre Company. If you've seen the film, believe me, the musical stage version is an even better gem.”

This production features aching vocal harmonies, soaring acoustic arrangements, and a profoundly moving story that explores the power of music to connect us all. With its captivating folk-rock score, the show is a heartwarming celebration of taking risks, holding onto your dreams, and the bonds that shape our lives.

The production features a talented ensemble of performers: Clay Allred, Caitlin Burd, Hannah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Stephanie Galloway, Rod Robinson, AJ Maniglia, Stephen Root, Quinn Halgrimson, Lily Wolfe, Dermot Louchart, Joe Maniglia, Emerson Commanda, and Violet Orchard-Strohmeyer.

The creative team includes Director, Jan Rominger; Music Director, Stephanie Galloway; Choreographer, Leslie Ptak Baker; Scenic Designer, Matthew Herman; Costume Designer, Bracken Davis; Lighting Designer, Shane Waltz; Sound Designer, Kelli Cvercko; Properties Artisan, Sophia Webb; Production Stage Manager, Shari Snodgrass; Dialect Coach, Kimily Conkle; and Production Assistant, Newton McDaniel, whose combined artistry transforms the stage into an evocative, Dublin-infused musical showcase.

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality theatre productions, continues its 2026 schedule by offering regular weekend performances and matinees, ensuring that families and theatre-goers of all ages can enjoy this incredible musical journey.

Preview Performance: Thursday, August 13 at 7:30 PM

Performance Dates: August 13 - September 6, 2026

Showtimes: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Location: Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at www.theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662. Early booking is strongly encouraged due to anticipated demand.

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