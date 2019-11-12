New musical AMERICANO! About DREAMers Will Debut in January

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday (November 12) on the future of DACA (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and President Donald Trump's bid to end the immigration program.

Tony Valdovinos will be watching those arguments and how the Supreme Court rules on DACA.

Valdovinos is a DREAMer. His parents brought him to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 2 years old. Tony did not know that until his 18th birthday when he tried to fulfill his dream of serving his country by joining the U.S. Marines.

Tony's story is just one of thousands of stories of DREAMers brought to America by their families at young ages.

"How the Supreme Court rules on DACA will determine the future for myself, other DREAMers and their families. We grew up as Americans. This is the only country we know and love," said Valdovinos.

Tony's story is the basis of a new musical, Americano! debuting in January as the centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company's 100th Anniversary. Americano! is poised to be one of the most important and impactful American theatrical works of 2020.

Americano! is a collaboration between The Phoenix Theatre Company and Quixote Productions, which is owned by Scottsdale public relations executive Jason Rose. Tony Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport has joined the Americano! team as Executive Producer.

Michael Barnard, The Phoenix Theatre Company's Artistic Director, is Co-Author, along with Jonathan Rosenberg, and Director of Americano!. i??



Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez composed the music for Americano! The Austin, Texas-based artist appears to be the first Latina to compose a major American musical.

Award-winning author and former New York Times bureau chief Fernanda Santos, choreographer Sergio Mejia and musical arranger Sergio Mendoza are also part of Americano!'s creative team which includes a cast that is 85 percent Latino.



"Americano! is about what it means to be an American and we show that through Tony's story. Americano! is also about DREAMers and their journeys as Americans. We hope the story inspires and brings more people together," said Michael Barnard.

Tickets for Americano! are on sale at www.phoenixtheatre.com. Shows take place in the Company's 378-seat Mainstage Theatre, January 29 - February 23 with the World Premiere on January 31. Also visit AmericanoTheMusical.com for more information.





