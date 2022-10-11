Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents BE MORE CHILL in December

Performances run December 8-11, 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022  
Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced their upcoming production of Be More Chill December 8-11, 2022.

Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip," a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?

Please Note: Although Be More Chill is recommended for ages 12 and up, MTA is requesting that audience and cast members be ages 14 and up due to cursing, dark humor, and crude jokes. Please know that at MTA we will make sure the musical is presented in a tasteful manner, will adhere to the PG-13 rating, and ensure the message of the show, which is to be yourself. This Sci-Fi Musical explores parts of high school that everyone goes through, like trying to fit in, wanting to impress someone you like, feeling like an outcast and even losing a good friend along the way, but it also shows deep messages on how technology is taking over our society.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-18, presents the show DECEMBER 8 - 11, 2022. The award-winning production staff includes Director/Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman, Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, and Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

PERFORMANCES: Performances take place DECEMBER 8 - 11, 2022: Thu. 12/8: 7 p.m. | Fri. 12/9: 7 p.m. | Sat. 12/10: 3 p.m., 7 p.m. | Sun. 12/11: 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING: $25

Important: Please check our website for up to date information about ticket purchases and availability as we have made adjustments to audience sizes in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines. Buy your tickets early! If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@gmail.com.


October 11, 2022

