Musical Theatre Of Anthem Presents FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their summer production of Freckleface Strawberry the Musical, a musical stage production based on the beloved New York Times best-selling book by celebrated actress, Julianne Moore.

A fun and touching family musical specifically created for young audiences, Freckleface Strawberry lets families step inside of the book's pages with Freckleface and friends as they learn to "love the skin they're in." With the help of her loveable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different - and that's what makes everyone special. The award-winning production staff includes Director Laura O'Meara, Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, and Stage Manager Sarah Brayer..

AUDITIONS: June 10, 2019 at 9 a.m.

AGES: 8-14 years (all youth are cast)

COST: $375 (10% sibling discount). Scholarships available.

REHEARSALS: Monday, June 10 - Saturday, June 15: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday, June 17 - Friday, June 21: 9:00am - 3:00pm

PERFORMANCES: June 20-22

Those auditioning should bring a musical theatre song (or any song they're comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length. Bring an accompaniment with CD or iPod to sing with. You may also sing acapella. Please have your registration materials completed prior to coming to the audition. For materials and additional information and to reserve your spot, visit MTA's website musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Times vary, so please see website for details.

TICKET PRICING: $13 - $19

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.

GENERAL ADMISSION:

Center - $19 Left/Right Side (no armrest) - $16

STUDENTS, SENIORS (60 & over), and CHILDREN (12 & under):

Center - $16 Left/Right Side (no armrest) - $13

GROUPS (of 10 or more):

$16/person

NON-RESERVED SEATING: There will be 8 to 10 seats available at the door one hour prior to each show. These tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and are for sale via cash or check only.

Freckleface Strawberry the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.





