MARY POPPINS, LEGALLY BLONDE and More Set for Phoenix Theatre Company 107th Season

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The Phoenix Theatre Company has announced its 107th Season of shows to lift your spirits and spark your imagination, featuring eleven productions across three stages beginning August 24, 2026. Programing includes five Tony Award-winning musicals, two pre-Broadway productions, including a world premiere developed with three-time Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights). It stands as one of the most expansive seasons in the company's history.

The 107th Season marks the first time The Phoenix Theatre Company will operate a full year of programming across all three stages on its expanded campus. From large-scale musicals in the 500-seat Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre to intimate plays and inventive new works in the Hormel Theatre and Judith Hardes Theatre, the company will present a range of theatrical experiences designed to meet audiences at every scale.

"Last season we opened a new stage," said Michael Barnard, Producing Artistic Director. "That moment expanded what was possible for us, but this season is really about the full picture of who we are as a theatre company. For the first time, we're programming across all three of our stages for an entire year, which allows us to tell stories in very different ways and at very different scales."

The 107th Season's offerings include five Tony Award-winning musicals that have shaped the contemporary Broadway landscape. From the historical storytelling of Suffs to the razor-sharp wit of Kimberly Akimbo, the legendary score of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, and the beloved theatrical spectacle of Mary Poppins and Monty Python's Spamalot, the season brings an exciting mix of celebrated titles and new works to Phoenix audiences.

The new season also features two pre-Broadway productions: the world premiere of Stage Mother, a new musical developed with three-time Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights), and Unlock'd, a witty and whimsical new musical poised for a life beyond Phoenix. Together, these projects reflect The Phoenix Theatre Company's growing role in developing musicals for the national stage, giving local audiences the rare chance to experience new work at a pivotal moment in its journey.

Across comedy, history, spectacle, and new production development, the season reflects the company's commitment to presenting theatre that spans generations and genres.

Together, the productions reflect the growing scale and ambition of the city's largest producing theatre as it enters its 107th year of live performance in Phoenix:

Murder for Two

August 26, 2026 - September 20, 2026 | Hormel Theatre

When a famous novelist is murdered at his own birthday party, an eager police officer must interrogate all thirteen suspects, played by just one other actor. This wildly funny musical comedy is a non-stop sprint through suspects, accents, and a live piano score.

Suffs

October 14, 2026 - November 29, 2026 | Hormel Theatre

This Tony Award-winning musical tells the electrifying true story of the women who fought for their right to vote. From suffragist icons like Susan B. Anthony and Sojourner Truth to the young activists who carried the movement forward, Suffs brings one of history's most important battles to life through a bold, contemporary score.

Mary Poppins

November 18, 2026 - December 31, 2026 | The Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

When the Banks family is in need of a miracle, a practically perfect nanny arrives with a magic carpet bag and an extraordinary gift for turning the ordinary into the unforgettable. This beloved stage musical brings the iconic story to life with spectacular songs, dazzling stagecraft, and a little bit of supercalifragilistic magic.

Richard P. Stahl Festival of New American Theatre

December 4, 2026 - December 20, 2026 | Hormel Theatre

Hosted annually by The Phoenix Theatre Company, the Richard P. Stahl Festival of New American Theatre amplifies new voices and expands the canon of American theatre. The 29th annual festival will continue honoring our longstanding commitment to the development of new works, playwrights, and performers, and include a variety of events that allow artists of all kinds to see their work come alive onstage.

Churchill & Roosevelt: The Christmas that Saved the World

January 9, 2027 - March 28, 2027 | Hardes Theatre

In the days following Pearl Harbor, Winston Churchill traveled secretly to the White House for a Christmas that would shape the course of World War II. After captivating audiences with Churchill in our 2024/2025 Season, David Payne returns in this compelling new play exploring the unlikely friendship between Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt and the conversations that helped shape the Allied alliance.

Unlock'd

January 28, 2027 - February 21, 2027 | The Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

This pre-Broadway production is a witty new musical in which rival fairies and gnomes meddle in the love lives of four young royals at Hampton Court, setting off a whirlwind of romance, rivalry, and magical mischief. Described as "A Midsummer Night's Dream meets Mean Girls," this whimsical pop musical is a fresh and funny story about love, identity, and discovering who you truly are.

Monty Python's Spamalot

February 17, 2027 - May 16, 2027 | Hormel Theatre

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table set off on a wildly absurd quest to find the Holy Grail, encountering showgirls, killer rabbits, and a great deal of interference from the French along the way. Lovingly ripped off from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this Tony Award-winning musical comedy is one of the funniest nights you'll ever spend in a theatre.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

March 17, 2027 - April 18, 2027 | The Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

When a barber is wrongly exiled from London, he returns years later with revenge on his mind and a razor in his hand. With the help of the resourceful Mrs. Lovett and her struggling pie shop, he sets a plan in motion that the city will never forget. Stephen Sondheim's darkly brilliant Tony Award-winning musical is a masterpiece of wit, menace, and unforgettable music.

Stage Mother

May 19, 2027 - June 20, 2027 | The Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

From Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and SIX) comes a pre-Broadway world premiere about a small-town church choir director who unexpectedly inherits a drag club from her son, she finds herself caught between the world she knew and a vibrant new community she never expected to love. This heartfelt musical celebrates family, acceptance, and the places that change us.

Kimberly Akimbo

June 16, 2027 - July 18, 2027 | Hormel Theatre

Kimberly is a wonderfully optimistic teenager navigating high school, a dysfunctional family, and a rare condition that causes her body to age four times faster than normal. This Tony Award-winning musical is a funny, deeply moving celebration of resilience, connection, and making the most of the time we have.

Legally Blonde

July 14, 2027 - August 22, 2027 | The Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more "serious," Elle Woods does what any determined woman would do, she gets into Harvard Law School to win him back. But once she arrives, she discovers she's far more capable than anyone gave her credit for. This high-energy, Tony Award-nominated musical is a joyful celebration of confidence, wit, and bending the rules.

The Fantasticks

August 11, 2027 - August 29, 2027 | Hormel Theatre

One of theatre's most beloved musicals, this is a classic boy meets girl story with a twist. Two parents hatch a scheme to push their kids into falling in love by staging a fake feud, and it works... until it really doesn't. Set to a memorable score featuring the iconic song "Try to Remember."

As Arizona's largest regional theatre, The Phoenix Theatre Company produces each show in-house, with a dedicated team of artisans and experts shaping every aspect of the production. From set construction to costume design, this hands-on approach allows for bold creative interpretation and immersive storytelling.

Subscription packages begin to go on sale starting March 24, 2026, while single tickets go on sale June 2, 2026. For details, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.