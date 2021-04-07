Live Music Performances Head to Downtown Tucson

Festivities are underway at the "zero" corner of Tucson - the bustling downtown intersection of Stone Ave and Congress St where numbered addresses begin. In celebration of the completion of RendezVous Urban Flats and the restoration of a very special Ben's Bells "Be Kind" mural, a live music concert series has begun and will continue on Wednesdays- Saturdays throughout the month of April and in early May for a total of 50 performances.

The Fox Tucson Theatre is a collaborative partner in the series presented by RendezVous developer Aerie Development, Ben's Bells and mural designer Gary Mackender. "Being able to see the beautiful new plaza and mural from the front door of the Fox symbolizes the new renaissance we are all feeling right now around us. With the addition of outdoor music scheduled throughout April, this is another piece of our commitment to a steady return of live entertainment on Congress" said Bonnie Schock, Fox Executive Director. The live music series co-curated by Khris Dodge, Executive Director of the Tucson Jazz Festival, showcases some exceptional Tucson talent in jazz, folk music, country, classical and pop.

Roger Karber, CEO of Aerie Development made it a priority while addressing the needs of the project to ensure the safe moving of the Bens' Bells mural. Originally constructed at the plaza in 2012, it had to be carefully removed in many sections, stored during construction and reinstalled into its current configuration in 2020. "We really felt the message of kindness to be at the core of our mission. Creating a "floating" style building that would seemingly hover over the sidewalks and parts of the open plaza, while preserving the historic (dating to the 1870's) diagonal pedestrian path across the block, we incorporated a pedestal upon which Tucson's largest and most prominent Kindness Murals is located".

For more information visit: https://foxtucson.com/