John Perovich's WATER FOR BREAKFAST to be Presented by B3 Theater

B3 Theater will bring John Perovich's Water for Breakfast to audiences at ASU Kerr on May 27, 28, and 29th at 7:00PM. Water for Breakfast is the most recent play by Zoni Award winning Perovich.

"John consistently writes some of the most engaging and exciting pieces being penned in the Valley," shares Artistic Director Ilana Lydia, also the director of the play. "I've had the good fortune of directing John's My Love | My Lumberjack, a Lynchian fairytale with dark overtones, and Be My Little Baby, a simply beautiful tale about a growing boy, his father, astral projection and the wonder of baked beans. Water for Breakfast is such a draw because it stars five women in impossibly challenging roles. Each actor plays a junior high school teacher who is learning the hard way about lying and being honest with themselves. The supporting characters they each portray are everything from a goat-demon to a step-mother obsessed with domination. Full of rich story-telling and surprising candor, Water for Breakfast will tug at your heartstrings and fascinate your mind, all while engaging with a quirky sense of humor."

"The play is the adaptation of several Croatian folktales," shares Perovich. "About 2 years ago, I learned that my grandfather was from Croatia through immigration records. I wanted to learn about stories that he may have known as a child." The entwining stories in the play have been adapted, contemporized, and set in Phoenix with an all-female cast, that double-up in multiple roles. "The play's stories are both charming and bewildering - even a bit alarming," adds Perovich. "My hope is that audiences will be entertained and surprised at the whimsical, humorous, and sometimes hair-raising situations that our characters find themselves in."

Water for Breakfast by John Perovich is produced by B3 Theater, Inc. and presented on May 27, 28, and 29th at 7:00PM at ASU Kerr - 6110 N. Scottsdale Rd. (west of Scottsdale Road off of Rose Lane) Scottsdale, AZ 85253. The show features performances by Courtney Ekstrom, Itzel Romero, Angelica Saario, Charlotte Strayhorne, and Juliet Rachel Wilkins; directed by Ilana Lydia; assistant directed by Victor Arevalo; stage manager Drew Christner; costumes/hair/makeup by Riley Reed; sound by Chris Piraino; lights/set/props by Chris Frank.

Tickets available now through Ticketmaster: https://bit.ly/39bTpzP.