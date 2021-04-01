Jeremy Jordan, Lea Salonga, Javier Muñoz & More to be Featured in Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2021–22 Season

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome fresh faces and veteran Broadway talents during its 2021-22 season. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members have a chance to grab their favorite seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 2, 2021.

As the Great Bright Way in Manhattan's lights were dim most of last year, the Center was able to present two Broadway concerts featuring performers on hiatus from national and international stages. Musical lovers in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley can rejoice as Broadway takes the stage in their own backyard in an intimate venue.

Below is the schedule of six upcoming Broadway performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 8 p.m.

Eva Noblezada originated the lead role of Eurydice in "Hadestown" on Broadway, receiving a Tony® nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Additionally, "Hadestown" won the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Noblezada starred in the revival of "Miss Saigon," receiving a Tony® nomination and played Eponine in the West End revival of "Les Misérables." Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" and the host of "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM Stars. Rudetsky has also worked as musical director/pianist for many theatre productions.



Hitting New Heights | Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 8 p.m.

The Broadway stars of "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" join voices to celebrate Broadway's hottest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Mandy Gonzalez turned author with her debut novel, "Fearless." Javier Muñoz recently joined the cast of "Eureka!," an upcoming Disney Junior animated series. Additionally, he was recently heard on "Romeo y Julieta" - a new bilingual podcast - as Paris.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 8 p.m.

Jeremy Jordan, a film, television, cabaret, and Broadway star has earned the Theater World Award for "Bonnie and Clyde." Jordan received a Tony® nomination for his role in "Newsies" and Grammy® nomination for the "Newsies" cast album. He is widely known for his role on the CW drama "Supergirl." Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" and the host of "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM Stars. Rudetsky has also worked as musical director/pianist for many theatre productions.

Broadway Perspectives 2022: Women of Broadway

Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8 p.m.

Join us for "Broadway Perspectives 2022: Women of Broadway," where four of Broadway's finest female vocalists celebrate the roles and musical selections that underscore the leading lady's influence on The Great Bright Way. Produced and hosted by New York casting director Stephen DeAngelis.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 8 p.m.

Independent Music award-winner and veteran of the Broadway stage, Shoshana Bean recently starred as Jenna in "Waitress." Her latest release, "SPECTRUM," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.



Thursday, May 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

A "Disney Legend" with a powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a performer best known for her Tony®-winning role in "Miss Saigon." Recently seen on the annual "Broadway Backwards" concert on March 30 and available on demand through April 3.

ACCESSIBILITY

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers performance accommodations to enhance audience members' experience, including: American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation or live audio description with two weeks advance notice. Assistive-listening devices and wheelchair seating are also available. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility/ or contact the Member and Patron Services Box Office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) [TDD: 480-874-4694] for further details. Please inquire about services when ordering tickets.

TICKET DISCOUNTS

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.