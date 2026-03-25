JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT To Play Musical Theatre Of Anthem

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Musical Theatre of Anthem will present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT May 7–17, 2026 at its performance space in Anthem, Arizona.

Told entirely through song and guided by a Narrator, the musical follows Joseph, who is sold into slavery by his brothers and later rises to power in Egypt after discovering his ability to interpret dreams. His journey leads him from imprisonment to becoming a trusted advisor to Pharaoh, ultimately reuniting with his family.

The cast includes performers ages 6 through adult. The production team features co-directors and co-choreographers Sherry Henderson and Lyndsie Clymer, vocal director Jackie Hammond, and co-production stage managers Melissa Davis and Elleia Carter.

Performances

Performances will take place May 7–17, 2026 at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ.

Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30 and are available at musicaltheatreofanthem.org. For ADA seating, contact the box office at mtatickets@yahoo.com.