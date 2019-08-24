Herberger Theater To Host Active Shooter Training Exercise

The Herberger Theater is hosting an active shooter training exercise on August 27, 2019. The purpose of this exercise is to combine the forces of local first responders and the Herberger Theater staff to be better prepared for any unfortunate situation. The Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department will be taking part in the live scenario training to be better prepared if a situation like this were to arise. There will be an increase in police presence and signage to indicate that a training exercise is taking place.

"Though the staff of the Herberger Theater and the first responders will be faced with intense training scenarios, the goal is to become better equipped for the evolving world around us," said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of Herberger Theater, "Preparation is so important and the more knowledge our staff and first responders have, the safer we can keep our guests."

Residents and guests of downtown Phoenix should be aware that real life sights and sounds may be seen and heard along the periphery of the theater and through a variety of emergency response vehicles in the area. Street closures will include East Monroe Street from North 2nd Street to North 5th Street, and 3rd Street from Monroe to Van Buren Streets. This exercise will not interrupt normal public safety services.

The Herberger Theater is a 501(c)(3) Arizona non-profit organization that supports and fosters growth of the arts in Phoenix as the premier performance venue, arts incubator and advocate. Opened in 1989 and fully renovated in 2010, the Herberger Theater offers three theater venues, art gallery, plaza and rentable event space for a variety of community uses. The Herberger Theater hosts a diverse range of dramatic, dance and musical performances; is home to local theater and dance companies; its gallery provides a venue for Arizona artists to present their works; and a plaza that hosts civic and arts events. Proceeds from annual fundraising benefits its Youth Outreach Programs, designed to give Arizona children (ages 3-19) opportunities to excel, learn and heal through experience with the arts. Over the last 30 years, four million patrons have enjoyed more than 16,000 performances at the Herberger Theater. HerbergerTheater.org





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You